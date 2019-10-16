Applied Systems Announces Latest Innovation across Digital Agency Portfolio

New and enhanced capabilities of leading Applied technologies to further drive significant business value through digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced innovative updates across its Digital Agency™ and Brokerage portfolio at Applied Net 2019, the world’s largest gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The latest advancements enable greater connectivity between agencies, brokerages, insurer partners and the end insured to create greater collaboration for higher-value business transactions and operational efficiencies.

“The digital revolution of insurance is creating opportunities for agencies, brokerages and insurers to leverage technology to automate operations and connect to each stakeholder in the insurance lifecycle in new ways,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s latest Digital Agency and Brokerage innovations enable agents and brokers to further revolutionize the ways they create value for their business and the end insured.”

Digital Agency and Brokerage innovation includes:

A foundational agency/brokerage management system

The latest enhancements of Applied Epic drives greater efficiency and value for agencies and brokerages worldwide through more automated workflows, integrated customer communications, and advanced insurer connectivity at each stage of the insurance lifecycle. Recent innovations include:

Email integration: Expands email integration with a Microsoft Outlook Add-In that enables agents to work directly in Microsoft Outlook to access Applied Epic® contacts and attachments, with added ability to automatically attach sent messages into Applied Epic.

Expands email integration with a Microsoft Outlook Add-In that enables agents to work directly in Microsoft Outlook to access Applied Epic® contacts and attachments, with added ability to automatically attach sent messages into Applied Epic. Direct bill commissions: Streamlines the recording of direct bill commissions during high volume processing times with added ability to select search filter criteria and then directly record commissions from that filtered list.

Streamlines the recording of direct bill commissions during high volume processing times with added ability to select search filter criteria and then directly record commissions from that filtered list. Insurer connectivity: Enables U.S. and Canadian agents and brokers to access real-time transactions used the most in a single click with the new eServicing ribbon available on the policy list. Retrieve data instantly from the IVANS Exchange mailbox as soon as it’s received from the carrier, ensuring Applied Epic is always updated with the most current information.

Enables U.S. and Canadian agents and brokers to access real-time transactions used the most in a single click with the new eServicing ribbon available on the policy list. Retrieve data instantly from the IVANS Exchange mailbox as soon as it’s received from the carrier, ensuring Applied Epic is always updated with the most current information. Enhanced Integrated quoting: Allows U.S. agents to quote with more speed and accuracy than ever before through Data Prefill powered by Lexis Nexis .

Allows U.S. agents to quote with more speed and accuracy than ever before through Data Prefill powered by Lexis Nexis Applied Benefits Designer integration: Syncing plan data from Applied Epic to Applied Benefits Designer enables U.S. Employee Benefits brokers to leverage a dynamic, web-based tool that can model, compare and update plans in real time.

Mobile

The latest releases further enable agencies brokerages to automate operations and provides staff and customers with more convenient mobile services to create a more connected experience. Recent innovations include:

Applied MobileInsured® Bill Pay – Allow insureds to pay invoices directly from the Applied MobileInsured app, allowing for more efficient and convenient payment processing.

– Allow insureds to pay invoices directly from the Applied MobileInsured app, allowing for more efficient and convenient payment processing. Virtual Assistant for Claims Management – Through our partnership with Google and leveraging their artificial intelligence powered chatbot, U.S. agents using Applied MobileInsured can provide an automated chatbot experience for the insured to more quickly begin a claims process.

– Through our partnership with Google and leveraging their artificial intelligence powered chatbot, U.S. agents using Applied MobileInsured can provide an automated chatbot experience for the insured to more quickly begin a claims process. Certificate Issuance – Allows insured clients of U.S. agents and Canadian brokerages using Applied MobileInsured to issue certificates directly from their mobile phone to more quickly acquire certifications without costly delays or interruptions.

Applied Mobile® Bill Pay – Enables agents and brokers to accept payments owed to the business directly within the Applied Mobile app, enabling more convenient payment processing.

Insurer Connectivity

The latest enhancements to insurer connectivity enable agencies to increase assess key performance indicators, automate servicing and reduce manual processes. Recent innovations include:

ROI metrics and submission lift: Provides IVANS Market Appetite™ agents with more visibility into correlation between written accounts and views to be able to measure success in submissions and wins.

Provides IVANS Market Appetite™ agents with more visibility into correlation between written accounts and views to be able to measure success in submissions and wins. IVANS Exchange™ Y-account linking: Using a single set of login credentials, agents can navigate to each mailbox within the account details to quickly navigate to all linked mailboxes.

Using a single set of login credentials, agents can navigate to each mailbox within the account details to quickly navigate to all linked mailboxes. Instant Download™: Enables agents to configure the system to retrieve data instantly from an IVANS Exchange mailbox as soon as it is received from the insurer for some or all download types.

Enables agents to configure the system to retrieve data instantly from an IVANS Exchange mailbox as soon as it is received from the insurer for some or all download types. Resend Tab: Offers easy access to resend policy, claims and eDocs transactions without leaving the main IVANS Exchange dashboard.

Analytics

The latest release of Applied Analytics® enables agents and brokers to more quickly view the specific insights by role and time range, as well as better understand client’s risk by location with a new Google Map-powered dashboard. Recent innovations include:

Role-Based Security – Mirrors Applied Epic’s role-based security settings so that branch, department and profit-center leads, as well as individual employees, can view dashboards on specific datasets. Additionally, dashboard access can be toggled on and off per user to view dashboards that only apply to their role.

– Mirrors Applied Epic’s role-based security settings so that branch, department and profit-center leads, as well as individual employees, can view dashboards on specific datasets. Additionally, dashboard access can be toggled on and off per user to view dashboards that only apply to their role. Risk Map Dashboard – Powered by Google Maps, enables users to more efficiently identify client risks through easy-to-use, interactive map features.

– Powered by Google Maps, enables users to more efficiently identify client risks through easy-to-use, interactive map features. Enhanced Time Filtering – Provides the ability to select custom date ranges to show insights from varying data ranges, including the last month, year to date, and custom 12 month range.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

