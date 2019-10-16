H.E. Sauli Niinisto, President of the Republic of Finland made official visit to Ethiopia

Premier holds talks with Finnish President Prime Minister Dr #AbiyAhmed held talks with President Sauli Niinistö of #Finland and his delegation earlier today.

The President expressed his congratulatory message to the Ethiopian Prime Minister for his Nobel Peace Prize win.

Stating that the Nobel Prize is 10% recognition and 90% assignment to work harder for peace, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy shared key milestones of the reforms and the development priority areas the government is currently working on and the means by which the Finnish government can support.

The two further discussed the strengthening of Africa-Europe relations grounded in mutual benefits, according to office of the Prime Minister.

H.E. Sauli Niinisto, has made an official visit to the National Palace this morning where he was warmly received by H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The two held discussions on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues and reaffirmed their commitment to working together. The President of Finland arrived last night for an official three-day tour.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.