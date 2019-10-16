Four Innovators Targeting Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Opportunities in: E-Commerce, Healthcare Augmented Reality, and Cannabis

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has recently published published CEO Interviews, and conference presentation videos from some of the most talked about stocks today.



Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Interview with Co-CEO Sacha Poignonnec.

Jumia recently reported revenues of 39.2 million euro, for the quarter ending Jun 2019 - an increase of over 58% from same period a year ago. In this exclusive interview, Sacha discusses the company’s e-commerce business on the African continent, where the majority of transactions is through mobile devices. Jumia’s platform offers products, and services to consumers in 14 African countries, and has over 4 million customers. Sacha explains the opportunities and challenges in Africa, Jumia’s competitive edge in logistics and payments, and shares his vision for future growth.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) - NEXT SUPER STOCK conference feature

NEXCF is an emerging leader in Augmented Reality technology (AR) - a market expected to hit $122 billion in 2022, according to Statista.

On September 26, NEXCF CEO, Evan Gappelberg delivered a follow-up presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference.

NEXCF's AR technology is a "game changer" for e-commerce because it removes the largest barrier/point of friction for online retailers - customers not being able to touch and feel the product. NexTech's Augmented Reality technology gives customers as close to a 'retail' experience as they can get - being able to see using their mobile device how a product sizes/fit/shape in their own environment. As a result - online sales conversion rates sky rocket - and returns drop - which makes a massive impact for the bottom-line.

NEXCF revenues are growing rapidly, and the company just reported $2,002,365 revenue with a gross profit $584,007 for year ended May 31st 2019 ($canadian). NEXCF is targeting 10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020 and improved margins.

Zacks Small-Cap Research just released a research report on NEXCF with a $1.50 price target.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) NEXT SUPER STOCK conference feature

HOTH Therapeutics, Inc. was a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference on September 26, 2019. In his presentation, HOTH CEO Robb Knie explains how HOTH is targeting multi-billion dollar market opportunities, with its pipeline of targeted dermatological therapies for eczema, psoriasis, chronic wound disorders, and acne.

Presentation highlights include discussion of HOTH’s innovative BioLexa platform technology, the shortened path towards regulatory approval, and multiple near-term catalysts for value creation.

Dermatology is a hot sector, with Pfizer recently paying $4.9 billion for HOTH peer company, Anacor whose lead product, Eucrisa, is a topical treatment for mild to moderate eczema.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc (OTC: MDCL) - NEXT SUPER STOCK conference feature

Another returning presenter at the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference was Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL), which is transforming into a vertically integrated cannabis powerhouse with $170 million revenues and 20% EBITDA (target based on pending acquisitions).

In his presentation, CEO Andy Williams, delivers an update on the new acquisitions, discusses the company’s integration, and infrastructure strategy, and the global growth opportunities ahead for MDCL.

In just the past 60 days, MDCL has announced 7 pending acquisitions in the cannabis space, including: cultivation, extraction, infused/edibles manufacturers, R&D and 33 strategically located dispensaries in Colorado.

