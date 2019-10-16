Rubicon Global Launches “Trick or Trash” Halloween Campaign to Keep Candy Wrappers Out of Landfills

Free Offering From Rubicon® Aims to Help With the Waste and Recycling Challenges of Today

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global today announced that the company has launched a Halloween campaign designed to help elementary and middle-school teachers across the United States educate their students on the importance of recycling and keeping candy wrappers out of landfills. The campaign is in keeping with the company's B Corp mission to end waste.



According to industry data, $2.6 billion will be spent on candy in 2019(1), and Americans purchase nearly 600 million pounds of candy(2) for Halloween.

Throughout the month of October, Rubicon will be running its first ever “Trick or Trash” campaign, offering teachers in elementary and middle schools across the United States a recycling and circular economy lesson plan, as well as a Candy and Snack Wrappers Zero Waste Box through TerraCycle for students to discard their Halloween candy wrappers within. All of these items are being provided free of charge(3).

“We believe this campaign can be a catalyst for the next generation to recycle more and reduce waste in our world,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “Our hope is this program is a great addition to everyone’s Halloween festivities while providing teachers with a curriculum with which to educate students on how to develop positive recycling habits.”

“TerraCycle’s mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and we’ve proven that solutions do exist for items that may seem difficult to recycle,” said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Rubicon not only shares our commitment but has taken it to the next level by spearheading the ‘Trick or Trash’ Halloween campaign to reduce the impact of candy and snack wrappers on the environment and help pave the way for a greener future.”

Teachers can download the lesson plan immediately upon sign-up. After completing the sign-up, a Candy and Snack Wrappers Zero Waste Box will be shipped to their school. Once delivered, teachers can simply set up the box in their classroom, cafeteria, or hallway, and encourage the students to deposit all of their candy wrappers in the box. Once the box is full, teachers can simply close the box, attached the prepaid shipping label, and ship it off free of charge.

Teachers can sign up for the free “Trick or Trash” Recycling and the Circular Economy lesson plan and the free Candy and Snack Wrappers Zero Waste Box(3) here: https://www.rubiconglobal.com/trick-or-trash-halloween/

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.7 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle also sells Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users to recycle items in offices, homes, factories and public facilities. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

Footnotes:

(1) https://nrf.com/insights/holiday-and-seasonal-trends/halloween

(2) https://mobile-cuisine.com/did-you-know/candy-fun-facts/

(3) While supplies last, see full Terms and Conditions at https://www.rubiconglobal.com/trick-or-trash-halloween-terms-conditions/

