Zephyr Real Estate’s Tanya Dzhibrailova Makes Leading 100 List

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanya Dzhibrailova is once again on the Bay Area’s Leading 100 list of top real estate performers. For several years, she has ranked high in a vast array of industry lists, both local and nationwide. Her achievements continue to soar, and she is the company’s all-time top producer in its 40-year history.



Tanya placed at No. 36 with a dollar volume of $95.2 million, and she is on her way to achieving high honors for the current year as well. She continues to rack up a multitude of 5-star Yelp and Zillow reviews, such as:

“Tanya was a pleasure to work with and I’d highly recommend you get in touch with her if you are looking to have a smooth and stress free buying experience,” – Alex M., San Francisco.

Her determination to remain at the top in her field is evidenced by her many skills, certifications and accomplishments, which include Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Certified GREEN Sustainable Property (GREEN), Certified Internet Professional (e-PRO), Seller Representative (SRS) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR). She is also a member of the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Round Table of San Francisco, and Top Agent Network (TAN).

She is much in demand on the lecture circuit and has spoken at Inman Connect and the Real Estate Mastermind Summit. She also ranks at No. 165 on THE THOUSAND, a list of top realtors across the country.

The Leading 100 list is produced by LuxeSF (formerly The Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco) and San Francisco magazine, in partnership with the REAL Trends organization. REAL Trends is the preeminent resource for accuracy and verifiable data in the industry because of its protocols and fastidious record-keeping processes. The aim of REAL Trends is to offer an authentic and reliable guide to real estate agent performance based on results and merit.

“While we, of course, expected Tanya to once again place on this distinguished list,” commented Randall Kostick, CEO and President of Zephyr, “she continues to impress and inspire with her dedication and diligence. Well done, Tanya.”

Tanya is based at Zephyr’s West Portal office and may be reached at tanya@zephyrsf.com or 415.531.6779. Visit her website at www.PropertiesbyTanya.com.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

