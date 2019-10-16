Sisu Launches Diagnostic Analytics Platform and Secures $52.5M in Funding from NEA and Andreessen Horowitz

Sisu’s advanced analytics platform helps companies like Samsung, Upwork, and Mixt diagnose “why” key business metrics are changing, using all their data, in real time.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisu , the fastest and most comprehensive diagnostic platform for structured data, today announced it has secured $52.5M in a Series B funding round led by NEA. Andreessen Horowitz, the a16z Cultural Leadership Fund, and Green Bay Ventures also participated in the new round. The funding brings Sisu’s total capital raised to $66.7M, and coincides with the public launch of Sisu’s data analytics platform. This investment will fuel Sisu’s expansion in the rapidly growing operational analytics market, where it already counts large enterprises like Samsung and Upwork as customers.



“Leveraging data to drive operational decisions is a superpower, but most organizations struggle to use even a fraction of their data. Current BI tools haven’t kept pace with the rise in data volumes and complexity,” said Peter Bailis, CEO and founder at Sisu. “Our goal at Sisu is to enable every business to understand what’s driving their key metrics and make every decision data-driven. We’re changing how organizations fundamentally operate.”

“Our ability to capture and store enterprise data has far outpaced our ability to use it,” said Pete Sonsini, General Partner at NEA. “Sisu’s operational analytics platform helps analytics and business leaders get beyond their dashboards and understand why their key metrics are changing, in real time, using all their data. Peter and his team have already delivered a massive technological leap that solves a widespread business problem, and we’re thrilled to be a part of their growth.”

Enterprises in every industry are rapidly adopting a new analytics stack that’s purpose-built for understanding the deep, wide, and increasingly complex data they capture on a daily basis. As more organizations implement modern data pipelines and cloud data warehouses, they can no longer rely on traditional BI tools to analyze their data at scale. Sisu automates the process of monitoring, diagnosing, and explaining changes to key metrics over ten times faster than any other method.

“We couldn’t believe how quickly we found actionable facts in the data,” said Kal Raman, Chief Digital Officer at Samsung. “With Sisu we were able to make recommendations to our marketing leadership in hours that normally would have taken weeks. It’s making our analytics process more collaborative and more effective.”

Ben Horowitz led Sisu’s $14.2 million Series A in July 2018 and is supporting the Series B round as well. Sisu will use the new investment to accelerate growth across engineering, product, marketing, sales, and operations. As part of the round, Pete Sonsini of NEA will join Sisu’s Board of Directors alongside Ben Horowitz and Peter Bailis, CEO.

“Everybody has a lot of data, but very few companies can wield it effectively. Sisu is a breakthrough technology that enables companies to instantly understand why their most important business metrics are changing,” said Ben Horowitz, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “I followed Peter's ground-breaking research, so when he decided to turn it into a company, I was all in.”

About Sisu

Sisu is the fastest and most comprehensive operational analytics platform that helps enterprises diagnose why their critical metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University and proven at scale at Microsoft, Facebook and Google, Sisu’s diagnostic analytics platform combines machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to help anyone get answers to their toughest business questions. To learn more about Sisu, visit www.sisu.ai .

Media Contact:

Angela Baldwin, On Behalf of Sisu

E: Sisu@merrittgrp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.