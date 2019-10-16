ExAM4Inspections Enters Residential Home Inspection Market

ExAM4Inspections entry into the Residential Home Inspection market brings enterprise class capabilities to market all in a single application.

ExAM4Inspections will enable the customer to reduce costs by removing the need for several systems involved in supporting inspections today and replacing it with a single enterprise solution.” — Bradley Hilker, Strategic Account Executive

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExAM4Inspections, Salesforce AppExchange’s Leader in Inspections & Audit announces its new partnership and client Home-Probe Inc. Home-Probe Inc. is an industry leading home inspection company that services the Greater Atlanta, Charleston, SC and Charlotte, NC metro areas.

ExAM4Inspections and Home-Probe Inc. will be working together to configure Exam4Inspections and the Salesforce Platform to cater to the residential housing inspection market. This partnership not only will benefit Home-Probe and MB&A, it will also solve many industry software issues the inspection community faces. The end solution will allow inspection companies to run their business from beginning to end in one synchronous platform giving them a holistic view.



