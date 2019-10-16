BrandMuscle Launches Industry’s First Local Events Marketing Solution for Channel Marketers

Discover more than 8,000 hyperlocal community events to connect with new customers

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle today announced the launch of the industry's first hyperlocal events solution for channel marketers. The foundation of BrandMuscle's events marketing solution is a database of over 8,000 carefully researched, high-quality, hyperlocal events vetted by a team of marketing specialists and ranked by local partners.

For the past five years, BrandMuscle's State of Local Marketing Report has found that agents, dealers, retailers, and other local channel partners who use event marketing, rank community events as one of the most effective tactics for driving measurable ROI. The report also found that participation in local events, while highly effective, is challenging for both corporate brands and their local partners. Brand marketers find it difficult to execute local event marketing at scale, and local partners struggle to identify which events they should attend.

"As we dug deeper into the data we noticed that despite being a highly effective tactic, a sizable number of partners were avoiding events simply because they had difficulty finding the right events to participate in," states Jason Tabeling, EVP of Product Marketing at BrandMuscle. "In 2019, partners ranked events a top three marketing priority. By providing local partners with easy access to a high-quality data source for hyperlocal events, we hope to make events more accessible to local partners and eliminate some of the barriers to entry."



BrandMuscle's Local Events Solution is Flexible and Easy to Use:

Eliminate time and money wasted on local event research and event lists that fail to deliver accurate hyperlocal event information, by accessing a curated database of over 8,000 hyperlocal events​

Find the right events quickly with intuitive search, keywords, and category filters. Top performing categories include Home & Garden Shows, State & County Fairs, and Sporting/Health.

Discover personalized, algorithmically suggested events​ based on search behavior and location

Follow trends and channel partners’ interests in events with in-app user analytics

With Turnkey Local Event Marketing Services, BrandMuscle Can:

Negotiate and reserve optimal exhibit locations on behalf of local partners

Develop brand-compliant collateral, event kits, and supporting materials

Order displays, banners, table cloths, promotional items, furniture and fixtures

Assist with the development and execution of integrated event marketing campaigns, pre-event, day-of, and post-event lead follow up

Provide ROI tracking and reporting on leads generated and sales closed

“We believe local events represent a massive opportunity for our customers' channel partners to connect with the community and grow their businesses,” concludes Tabeling. “The ability to have these sourced events in one spot, ready to connect businesses to their community, will help accelerate growth and encourage local business owners to focus on engaging with customers.”



About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 1,000 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI.

