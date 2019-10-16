City of Florence is a Savvy Award Winner!

The Public Services Department for the City of Florence, Kentucky received the Award of Excellence from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association for their informational brochure.

/EIN News/ -- Florence, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Florence, Kentucky’s Public Services department along with FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company took top honors at this year’s City-County Communications and Marketing Association’s (3CMA) 31st annual Savvy Awards. Their winning piece, a tri-fold brochure, received the Award of Excellence in the Printed Publications category for its ability to convey the variety and complexity of duties performed by the Public Services department in the City of Florence, Kentucky.

3CMA is the leading organization for local governments across the United States. Their annual Savvy Awards salute and honor successful city, county and district professionals across the nation for their innovations in communications and marketing. The award ceremony, held in conjunction with the 3CMA annual conference and representing more than 500 jurisdictions, took place at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, September 5th. This year’s Savvy Awards contest received over 700 entries in 40 different categories. Each piece was judged based on design, content, appearance and communicative ability. Only 73 pieces received an Award of Excellence.

The goal of the award-winning Public Services brochure was to introduce the community to the department and build awareness of the variety of work the division performs. The piece also serves to welcome new residents and businesses to the region, while detailing all the services at their disposal.

“The objective of the Public Services brochure was to illustrate in a visually appealing way the many services provided to the community on a daily basis as a full-service city. It also serves as an opportunity to welcome new residents and businesses to the region by displaying just how great our community is to live, work, and play in. Eric Hall, the City of Florence’s Public Services Director

The City of Florence turned to FUSIONWRX Inc, an integrated digital marketing, advertising, public relations and design firm for the creation and production of the brochure. This was a perfect match as FUSIONWRX has worked with various municipalities in Kentucky including Crestview Hills, Ft. Wright and Covington, creating informational marketing pieces of various degrees. Flottman Company, the parent company of FUSIONWRX, is a nearly 100-year-old print shop which made the partnership even more ideal and enabled concept, design and print production all under one roof.

Sue Steller, President of Flottman Company and FUSIONWRX Inc, shared that, “…we (Flottman Company) are appreciative of the trust and partnership the City of Florence placed in our FUSIONWRX team. We are honored by the award and look forward to continuing our joint efforts.”

The tri-fold brochure created by FUSIONWRX Inc., with project lead and design by Chelsea Vaal, details the duties of all eight divisions of the City of Florence’s Public Service department. An infograph highlights the enormity of reach and variety of actions the Public Service department executes. Contact information was strategically placed on the outside back of the brochure for immediate access when needed. The color scheme was deliberate to coordinate with the city’s branding that is already prevalent across the community. In order to make the brochure stand out, FUSIONWRX Inc. turned to Cory Cox of Cox Design to assist in the creation of an illustration depicting all the duties of the department in one image. This allows readers to see at a glance all of the department’s responsibilities. The illustration conveys the necessary information in a much simpler and more visually appealing manner than their previous brochures.

The judge’s comments extolled the features of the brochure, “LOVE the “map," very well done, modern and easy to comprehend, very visually appealing and this piece will definitely serve as inspiration!”

This award is another accolade bestowed on the City of Florence and their Public Services department. All eight divisions have undergone a strategic refocus on values and integrity which has revolutionized the entire department. The new plan is underscored by the phrase “Better Services, Better Community.” Most recently the changes at the Public Service department were featured in the American Public Works Association and Municipal Sewer and Water magazines. The 3CMA Savvy award-winning brochure is another ingredient in the efforts to connect the city of Florence Public Services department with the community they serve.

###

About City of Florence: www.Florence-KY.gov

The City of Florence is the second largest city in Northern Kentucky and a major part of the greater Cincinnati (Ohio) metropolitan region. Since its incorporation in 1830, the city has continued to grow and prosper and is now home to over 2,500 businesses and more than 30,000 residents. The City of Florence is located in Boone County, Kentucky and is just 12 miles south of downtown Cincinnati, making it a premier business and community location. To connect with the City of Florence visit our website: www.Florence-KY.gov.

About FUSIONWRX: www.FUSIONWRX.com

FUSIONWRX is an integrated digital and traditional marketing agency that works with businesses to communicate their brand. We strategically support organizations through today’s digital world by improving their online presence, specializing in directory listings, geofence marketing and pay-per-click advertising. Based in Cincinnati, FUSIONWRX has experience working with companies of all sizes, including small family and private businesses to leading Fortune 500 companies. We are part of the nearly 100-year-old Flottman Company’s family of businesses. Present us your challenge!

About City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA): www.3CMA.org

The City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA) is the nation’s premiere network of local government communicators. The organization was founded in 1988 on the philosophy that communications and marketing are essential to helping governments engage and build stronger relationships with their residents. Effective public communicators are vital to local government success, linking residents to the essential information they need to access services and be part of the democratic process. They play a key role in cultivating a shared vision for the community.

Attachments

Ed McMasters FUSIONWRX, a Flottman Company 859.331.6636 x221 ed@FUSIONWRX.com Eric Hall Public Services - City of Florence, Kentucky 859.647.5416 eric.hall@florence-ky.gov



