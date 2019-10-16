Rodizio Grill® Holds Its Annual Fundraiser for Image Reborn Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodizio Grill®, The Brazilian Steakhouse™, launched its annual fundraiser for Image Reborn Foundation’s breast cancer renewal retreat program; during the entire month of October, Rodizio Grill will donate 100 percent of Rabanada dessert sales to Image Reborn. Rodizio Grill’s signature dessert, the Rabanada, is a guest and staff favorite.



The Image Reborn Foundation provides weekend retreats to breast cancer survivors at no cost to participants. These retreats help women reclaim their sense of personal power and empower them to live beyond breast cancer.

At Image Reborn’s Annual Gala held on October 5, Rodizio Grill presented a check from the company’s 2018 fundraiser in the amount of $46,664.02. “With the support of Rodizio Grill, Image Reborn has empowered thousands of women to date,” said Dr. Renato Saltz, Founder and President of the nonprofit organization. “We are grateful for Rodizio Grill’s on-going support which has fueled the growth of Image Reborn over the last few years and made it possible to expand our programs and help even more women.”

For more information about Rodizio Grill, visit www.Rodizio.com. For more information about Image Reborn Foundation, visit www.ImageRebornFoundation.org.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S. Its all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. In October during dinner hours, guests can enjoy a selection of wild game meats in addition to the dinner menu. For more information, visit RodizioGrill.com.

