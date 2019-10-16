PIMCO Joins UN’s Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance

The group will deliver solutions to increase long-term finance and investment in sustainable development

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment firms, has joined the United Nations’ Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance, along with 29 other private sector organizations.



The GISD, launched today by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, consists of 30 CEOs who will focus on accelerating long-term investment into sustainable development. In partnership with investors, governments and multilateral institutions around the world, the GISD will deliver concrete solutions to scale-up long-term finance and investment which will specifically contribute to the realization of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Trillions of dollars are needed to bridge the funding gap between where we are now, and where we need to be to achieve the SDGs,” said Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are extremely proud to be a member of the UN Secretary-General’s GISD Alliance and look forward to working with other members to help bridge that gap.”

“Fixed income markets will play a critical role in helping to finance projects that support the realization of the SDGs,” said Scott Mather, Managing Director and PIMCO’s Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Core Strategies. “This will undoubtedly offer investors opportunities to seek positive risk-adjusted returns while also contributing to positive societal impact.”

PIMCO has been active in responsible investing for decades, launching one of the first socially responsible fixed income funds in 1991. More recently, PIMCO launched a dedicated ESG platform to meet demand from investors looking for dedicated ESG focused investment solutions.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,500+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

All investments contain risk and may lose value. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Investors should consult their investment professional prior to making an investment decision.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Laura Batty

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 949-720-6374

laura.batty@pimco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.