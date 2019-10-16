Personify Enterprises Announces Company Rebranding

Personify Enterprises

Building Connections For Start-Up Companies and Small Businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personify Enterprises ("PE") has officially launched the unveiling of its new brand identity and business services. The company has experienced significant growth driven by its new direction and commercial success. The rebranding reflects the many recent changes the company has undergone, as well as its vision for the future.PE is formerly a full service digital marketing agency. It has evolved over the years to include the expansion into global territories. Under its new direction, Personify Enterprises is a Marketing Consulting company that offers creative business and marketing solutions for start-ups and small businesses. With the recent launch of its new 'microconsulting sessions' and monthly consulting packages, Personify Enterprises is shifting its focus to start-ups and small businesses.The new brand is being rolled out globally and aims to build a stronger presence worldwide. Personify Enterprises' refreshed business strategy and distinctive positioning will help to deepen relationships with its clients. In the past year, the company has focused its strategy on strengthening the culture of collaboration, partnerships and business growth. Juanita Johnson , CEO and Founder of Personify Enterprises states, "I am so excited at the growth and expansion of Personify Enterprises. The business has changed over the years and I had to grow with it. The new business model has expanded our global reach and ability to provide more value for our clients."This new business model was created to provide a platform for new business opportunities for entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses. PE is offering consulting services to provide support, education, empowerment, and resources to take businesses to the next level.The company's move to rebrand and reposition itself, has set a strong pace for Personify Enterprises to continue to grow into a powerful brand, with a unique purpose for helping others.For more information, and partnership opportunities, contact Personify Enterprises at marketing@personifyent.biz.About Personify EnterprisesPersonify Enterprises ("PE") is a Marketing Consulting company that offers creative business and marketing solutions for start-ups and small businesses. Visit personifyent.biz



