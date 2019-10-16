U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to Collaborate on Advanced Nuclear Technologies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to share technical expertise and computing resources to speed up the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. The MOU centers on DOE’s new National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) initiative which was authorized by the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act of 2017. NRIC will accelerate commercialization by helping private companies test and demonstrate advanced nuclear technologies.

The agreement couples the research capabilities of DOE’s National Laboratories with the regulatory expertise of the NRC to help inform and accelerate the development and licensing of advanced reactors.

“The United States has the technology, expertise and facilities to lead the world in developing next-generation reactors,” said Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Dr. Rita Baranwal. “This partnership between DOE and the NRC is a crucial step forward in making sure U.S. nuclear technologies are available, both domestically and abroad, as soon as possible to bring clean and reliable energy to everyone around world.”

According to the agreement, DOE and NRC will share technical information and expertise. In addition, the NRC will have access to capabilities developed through NRIC, including state-of-the-art high-performance computers and modeling codes, to support licensing of advanced nuclear reactors. The NRC will also have access to DOE facilities in order to observe and learn from the research, development, and demonstration of innovative nuclear technologies.

In return, the NRC will provide DOE and the nuclear community with information on its regulations, guidance and licensing processes for new or advanced nuclear reactor technologies. DOE will assist prospective new or advanced reactor applicants in understanding and navigating the regulatory process.

