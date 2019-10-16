Max Spann to Auction 203,000 +/- SF Warehouse on 6+/- Acres – Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone

Aerial 8 Loading Docks - 8 Access Doors

The location has been used for small businesses to run their operations. It is set up for multiple tenants however it has several large contiguous spaces that could be a Last Mile Distribution Center.” — Bob Dann, Broker and Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

MARCUS HOOK, PA, USA, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to offer at Auction the Business & Commerce Center located at 201 E. 10th Street, Marcus Hook , PA 19061. Buildings 6A and 6B consist of 203,000+/- SF Warehouse situated on 6+/- Acres within a Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone. Marcus Hook is located along the southern border of Delaware County (and Pennsylvania).This opportunity is set up for 41+/- tenants and has several month to month tenants in place. Zoning is Planned Business Park which allows for Warehouse. The building has 15’-16’ Ceilings, 8 Loading Docks – 8 Access Doors, and multiple access points.“The location has been used for small businesses to run their operations. It is set up for multiple tenants however it has several large contiguous spaces that could be a Last Mile Distribution Center.” said Bob Dann Broker and Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The Economic Opportunity Zone location right off of Route 95 should be attractive to businesses and commercial developers.”10 Miles from Philadelphia, Close to Commodore Barry Bridge, Delaware, Philadelphia Airport, and 2 Minutes from Route 95.Property Previews are scheduled Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, November 7th - both from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m.To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.