Hereditary Cancer Testing Markets, 2019-2027 - Growing Demand for Non-invasive Methods of Detection Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hereditary Cancer Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Diagnosis Type; Technology; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hereditary cancer testing market is expected to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.



The market for hereditary cancer testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer and growing awareness about hereditary cancer have been boosting the market over the years. In addition, the growing demand for noninvasive methods of detection are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. However, problems in accessing whole genomic data for early detection are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer. An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family. Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling. The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient. They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results.



Genomic analysis is used to monitor, diagnose, treat, forecast, and prevent diseases, and promote good health in persons. The technological advances have allowed more significant integration of genomics into health care delivery, facilitating screening and molecular diagnostics along with the precise detection of microbes, and prescription and monitoring of efficiency of more accurate therapeutics.



Moreover, the genome-based approaches deliver advantages, and it also come with new susceptibilities and risks concerning cybersecurity. The dependency on genome databases restricts the cyber-attacks by conceding their integrity, taking them hostage, or manipulating the data they contain. Therefore, the problem in accessing the whole genomic data for early detection is expected to create a negative impact on the overall industry at a certain extent.



Global hereditary cancer testing market is segmented by diagnosis type, technology, and end user. On the basis of diagnosis type, the market is segmented into biopsy and imaging. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into sequencing, PCR, and microarray. Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospital, and clinics. In 2018, the imaging held the largest share in the market, by diagnosis type.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), National Cancer Institute, Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), and others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the hereditary cancer testing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hereditary cancer testing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - By Diagnosis Type

1.3.2 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - By Technology

1.3.3 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - By End-user

1.3.4 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - By Geography



2. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 Hereditary Cancer Testing - Price Analysis (US$)

4.5 Reimbursement Scenario (US)

4.6 Population Screening Data



5. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hereditary Cancer

5.1.2 Growing Awareness About Hereditary Cancer

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Problems in Accessing Whole Genomic Data for Early Detection

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-invasive Methods of Detection

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Preference For Personalized Medicines

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players



7. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Analysis- by Diagnosis Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market, By Diagnosis Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Biopsy Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Blood Sample Market

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Global Blood Sample Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4 Cheek Swab Sample Market

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Global Cheek Swab Sample Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Imaging Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Imaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Analysis- by Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market, By Technology 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Sequencing Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Microarray Market

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Microarray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Analysis - by End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market, By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Diagnostic Centers Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Diagnostic Centers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospitals Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Clinics Market

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Clinics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

10.2 Europe Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

10.3 Asia Pacific Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

10.5 South & Central America Hereditary Cancer Testing Market



11. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Hereditary Cancer Testing Market, 2016-2019

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Product Launch

11.3.3 Product Approval

11.3.4 Others

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Partnership

11.4.3 Agreement & Collaboration

11.4.4 Acquisition



12. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Hologic Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Product Portfolio

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

12.4 Myriad Genetics Inc.

12.5 Cancer Genetics Inc.

12.6 Invitae Corporation

12.7 Myogenes

12.8 Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

12.9 Pathway Genomics Corporation

12.10 Centogene AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19ivhh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.