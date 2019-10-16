Global Parenteral Products Packaging Market: About this market This parenteral products packaging market analysis considers sales from prefilled syringes, parenteral vials and ampoules, bottles, tubes, and pouches, prefillable inhalers product types.

Our analysis also considers the sales of parenteral products packaging in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the prefilled syringes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising adoption of targeted and innovative molecular entities?will play a significant role in the prefilled syringes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global parenteral products packaging market report looks at factors such as the increase in demand for small molecule prefilled syringes, growing geriatric population, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. However, risk of contamination in glass vials, need to comply with strict regulations, and increasing medical waste may hamper the growth of the parenteral products packaging industry over the forecast period.



Global Parenteral Products Packaging Market: Overview



Increase in demand for small molecule prefilled syringes



Small molecules in prefilled syringes are one of the strong alternatives to other dosage forms such as capsules and tablets. They offer faster therapeutic action as they help in directly transferring the drug into the bloodstream. They are used in the treatment of diseases in categories such as neurology, analgesics, adjuvants, and cardiovascular. As a result, they are preferred over other dosage forms by enterprises in the healthcare industry. The demand for small molecule prefilled syringes is increasing which will lead to the expansion of the global parenteral products packaging market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.



Growing use of connected parenteral product packaging



The use of connected technology in parenteral product packaging, such as prefillable inhalers is gaining prominence as it helps in improving the health outcomes and patient convenience. It incorporates analytics to improve product performance and allows users to have improved management and control of medication. It also improves medication adherence by patients by alerting them the time and dosage of medication. The growing use of connected parenteral product packaging is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global parenteral products packaging market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading parenteral products packaging manufacturers, that include Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Catalent Inc., Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co.



Also, the parenteral products packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

