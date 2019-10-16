The global beer market is anticipated to record growth, with a CAGR of 1.89% during the forecasted period of 2019-2027

The escalating production of craft beer, and the introduction of new products and flavors by the vendors, are the factors estimated to influence the growth of the market. MARKET INSIGHTS

Beer, a beverage prepared using water, hops, and malted cereals, is considered to be the most acclaimed drink in the world.Several factors ranging from deviating cultural norms to changing lifestyles, have resulted in increased demands, thereby fueling the market growth.



One of the primary drivers is the premiumization of the beer drinks.However, the varying prices of the raw materials are estimated to hamper the growth of the market.



At the same time, emerging markets, especially in terms of the Asian economies, is set to provide opportunities for market growth. Also, the rising awareness against alcohol consumption, and rigorous regulations by the governments, pose a challenge to the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The market for beer across the globe is studied based on the market regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to flourish owing to the rapidly growing beer markets in the region, coupled with a large population of young people.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The presence of numerous companies in the market is benefitting the market growth. Boston Beer Company, Constellation Brands, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Breckenridge Brewery, Diageo Plc, Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd., Carlsberg Group, etc. are some of the companies in the market.



