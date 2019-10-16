Security Market in the Middle East, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the Middle East security market and potential opportunities in this segment. As threat dynamics evolve, technology will act as a force multiplier for nations in the Middle East to better manage their internal security requirements and align with each nation’s security vision.

Countries in the Middle East are poised to leverage technologically- advanced solutions to better handle threats from adversaries, illegal migration, and smuggling. The Middle East security industry is going through massive digital transformation through inclusion of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and Blockchain technologies in security operations in line with the global market. It is important to understand their likely impact on growing security technology trends in critical national infrastructure (CNI), public order and security network, commercial and cyber security domains, etc. that are witnessing high levels of investment for upgrades and new project development. Airports, ports, and land border checkpoints remain a major security concern due to their critical importance to tourism, trade, and commerce in the region. Their interconnection with other industries such as transportation, energy production, and manufacturing is a huge factor that could improve security measures since the disruption of business productivity and social functions could be economically consequential for the region and country. This study discusses the key aspects of digital and electronic security and identifies areas of opportunities in the CNI, public order and safety and commercial (Banking and Finance) segments and also the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping security objectives being realized.



