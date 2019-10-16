Jasco Launches New Honeywell-Branded Cabinet Light Fixtures

New product offerings now include premium LED light fixtures and accent lighting featuring linkable, dimmable, and flexible installation of stylish and modern lighting options.

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, a leader in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, power products and consumer electronics, today announced a new line of Honeywell-branded Cabinet Lighting. Each product comes with a limited-lifetime warranty to provide peace of mind. Ideal for under cabinets and over cabinet lighting, this line of products uses long-lasting, energy efficient LED technology to eliminate the need for replacement bulbs.

The product line includes 40 lighting options to choose from, ranging from plug-in or direct wire LED light strips to recess-mounted puck lights, with a variety of options and sizes for every homeowner. The plug-in light fixtures can be converted to direct wire fixtures with the addition of a Honeywell junction box. Key features and lighting options from the new line include:

Low Voltage Slim LED Light Fixtures: The diffused LED light source provides 2700K soft white light color and up to 775 lumens of brightness. For stylish under cabinet lighting or accent lighting, use the included hardware to mount the light fixture underneath or on top of kitchen cabinets.

Linkable LED Bright Strips: These low-voltage lighting strips boast a slim, space-saving design with flexible setup possibilities. With up to 2040 lumens and the option to link multiple strips or mount them end to end, homeowners can give their space the perfect amount of light, no matter the size or setup of the room. The 2700K soft white light color also ensures an aesthetically appealing appearance.

LED Direct Wire White Select-Bright Select: These high-powered, diffused LED light strips are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 12 to 48 inches and provide up to 1585 lumens for a bright solution. Consumers can choose between 2700K soft white light, 4000K bright white or 5000K daylight.

Linkable Recess-Mountable Pucks: The pucks are both linkable and dimmable, which allows homeowners to customize lighting as they see fit. The 2700K color temperature provides a soft white light at 150 lumens per puck.

“LED cabinet lighting instantly makes the home more energy efficient, functional and modern,” said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. “With the Honeywell-branded Under Cabinet Fixture Lights, there’s a product for every application, and installation is incredibly simple. Plus, consumers have the option to customize their home lighting based on desired brightness and color temperature after the fixture is installed.”

To purchase Honeywell-branded products online, please visit www.amazon.com. To learn more about Jasco and shop all Jasco-manufactured products, please visit www.byjasco.com/brands/honeywell.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the blog for more information.

The Honeywell Trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representation or warranties with respect to these products.

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

(321) 236-0102 ext. 232

lcozza@uproarpr.com





