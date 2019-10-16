The global geosynthetics market size is expected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2025

The increasing penetration of geosynthetic products during hydraulic fracturing in the exploration and production of shale gas as disposal ponds for fresh water is expected to drive product demand.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geosynthetics Market Size Report & Trend Analysis By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822941/?utm_source=GNW



Geotextiles and geogrids are majorly used for soil reinforcement on account of their ability to prevent the mixing of piping and soil as well as to aid in preserving the strength of the construction aggregate. Furthermore, rapid growth in the construction industry in the emerging economies is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for geosynthetics for soil reinforcement.



The regulatory trends regarding the environmental protection in mining and landfills has ensured the penetration of geotextiles in these applications; thereby having a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the government agencies in the UK, U.S., and Germany have made the use of geotextiles mandatory in road construction; thereby complementing the product demand.



Rising application of geotechnical materials for facilitating the process of soil compaction in road construction is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of geosynthetics in transportation industry owing to its ability to improve underlying soil stability in roadway and railway tracks is expected to complement industry growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Geocells are estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025, on account of the increasing product penetration in earth reinforcement and slope protection applications

• Drainage application accounted for 16.5% of the volume share of geotextiles in 2018, owing to the product’s ability to provide a high percentage of the open area; high flow capacity; fast installation; and reduction in soil excavations

• North America geosynthetics market accounted for 25.8% of the global revenue share in 2018, owing to the increasing shale gas production in the U.S. and Canada coupled with the application of geomembrane in the hydraulic fracturing process

• China is estimated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 on account of the rising government spending on large infrastructural projects coupled with increasing penetration of the product in the mining industry for containment and wastewater

• Major players in the geosynthetics market are engaged in providing all geosynthetic products with different specifications and customization along with project consultation, which aids the companies in gaining an edge over its competitors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822941/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.