The global eco fibers market size is expected to reach USD 69.0 billion by 2025

as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 9. 2% over the forecast period. Rapidly growing online fashion retail, rising disposable income, and development of high-quality innovative fabrics are some of the key factors expected to aid the industry growth over the forecast period.

The industry has observed a highly labor-intensive value chain, where labor cost plays a crucial role from farming to fabric processing. Manufacturers are shifting their focus to establish cost-effective structure by achieving economies of scale, which is expected to lead to heavy reliance on machinery and equipment.



Eco fibers are rapidly gaining popularity in designer garments and apparels. Continuous advancements in terms of the development of eco fiber textiles offering absorbent, antimicrobial, highly breathable, hypoallergenic, UV resistant, and insulating characteristics are anticipated to promote their importance in clothing market over the projected period.



Ascending demand for synthetic fibers that are cheaper than organic cotton is likely to emerge as a restraining factor for eco fiber-based textile industry in the coming years. Furthermore, subsidies for synthetic fiber plants are expected to lower their prices, thereby affecting the eco fiber-based textile market.



Market participants are expected to focus on R&D and extensive marketing business strategies in order to compete with the established players. Marketing activities are anticipated to play a crucial role in spreading awareness regarding the benefits of organic products across various end-use industries.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Regenerated eco fibers dominated the market and accounted for 52.7% of market revenue in 2018, owing to the increasing emphasis on sustainable disposal of textile and industrial waste to minimize its harmful effects on humans and the environment

• Textiles application is estimated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025, owing to rapidly increasing demand for clothes/garments driven by population increase

• Asia Pacific accounted for the revenue share of 32.4% in 2018 with the growth expected to be driven by an increase in the number of trade agreements such as Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership Agreement

• The market for eco-fibers in the U.S. generated a revenue of USD 8.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for eco fibers for furniture and bedding applications

• The eco fibers market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of large international players who are emphasizing on expanding their global footprint in order to cater to a larger consumer base

