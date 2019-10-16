The global conductive textile market size is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2025

as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 16. 5% over the forecast period. Rising awareness among consumers regarding conductive textiles owing to their use in health & fitness tracking, temperature monitoring coupled with its anti-radiation properties is likely to propel demand.

Conductive textiles are manufactured by integrating the fabric, fiber or yarns with the electronic devices which result in high tech wearables.Integration of electronic devices enhances the performance of the wearables in terms of communication, monitoring, and conducting energy.



These wearables can emit light and provide protection against various pollutants.



The basic raw materials required to produce conductive textiles include fiber, yarns, fabric, dyes, and chemicals. Increasing demand for nylon and polyester as raw material fabrics for producing conductive garments owing to its smoothness, high resistance to perspiration, insects and most chemicals has aided in enhancing the durability and performance of conductive textiles.



The fluctuating raw material prices of nylon chips used in the production of conductive textiles is likely to hamper overall industry growth. The growing consumption and raw material scarcity have led to an increase in raw material prices, which has further increased the cost of finished or end-use products.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Nylon fabric was the dominant segment in 2018 accounting for 45.6% of the overall revenue owing to its light weight and ease in the production of more durable nylon based textiles

• Sports and fitness segment is expected to witness the fastest growth growing at a CAGR of 18.0 from 2019 to 2025 owing to the integration of smart technology with textiles that allows tracking of footsteps and heart rate

• The industry in U.S. is expected to register a revenue of USD 1,073.2 million by 2025 on account of the growing adoption of the product in the production of clothing in the defense industry coupled with increased adoption in the sportswear segment

• The conductive textile market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a growth of 18.6% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising consumer awareness regarding the use of conductive wearables across various applications

• Companies like Herculite, AIQ, and Eeonyx have been involved in the manufacture of conductive garments such as heating fabrics, gloves and anti-radiating garments and operate their business through multiple patents and trademarked products

