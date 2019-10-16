The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 7.51 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2026

The landmark approvals of Yescarta and Kymriah have spurred unprecedented advancements in the market. The launch of these breakthrough therapies has bolstered cash inflow for innovation, thereby driving the growth.

Expansion of the market for T-cell therapy significantly relies on shifting preference from first-line stem cell transplants and chemotherapy to third-line CAR T-cell therapy.Moreover, the ever-expanding plethora of medical conditions for which the T cell therapies is projected to bode well for the market growth.



Rise in oncological disorders is projected to drive interest as well as investments in the T-cell therapy market in near future.



In contrast with the small-molecule landscape, engineered T cells market landscape is distinguished by an extensive network that encompasses several entities marked by connections academically, financially, and via technology licensing. Research bodies, and manufacturers, and regulators engage in assessing the long-term efficacy and safety of therapies to ensure safe access to patients.



By far, the antigen challenge and linked toxicity concerns have impeded the development of CAR T therapies in non-hematological malignancies. Market players are applying a data-driven approach of exploring this space to mitigate the challenge and expand the usage of T-cell therapy in indication type such as brain cancer and melanoma.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In the coming years, the number of hospitals implementing CAR T therapies is expected to increase, thereby driving the commercialized business model

• Research-based business modality accounted for the highest revenue generation over the past years, attributed to the presence of several research programs

• CAR-T cell therapy market share accounted for the larger revenue share of the overall T-cell therapy market in 2018 owing to the highest investment by sponsors in this therapy type

• Presence of approved products for B cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia has resulted in the dominance of hematological malignancies in the market

• Therapy for solid tumors is expected to emerge as the lucrative source of revenue generation in the forthcoming years

• Rising research activities in CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors, particularly, for brain & central nervous system and melanoma, is expected to benefit the key players

• North America led the global market in 2018 owing to the presence of a large number of cancer centers engaging in research activities. Moreover, U.S.-based pharma companies like Pfizer Inc. and Celgene Corporation have shifted their focus from conventional drug development to T-cell therapy space

• Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth with China at the forefront. China has surpassed the number of CAR T clinical trials conducted in U.S. Moreover, Novartis is strategizing to secure approval for Kymriah by China regulatory authorities in the forthcoming years

• Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., Celgene Corporation, Sorrento Therapeutics, bluebird bio, and Fate Therapeutics are some key players operating in the market. They engage in mergers and acquisitions with therapy developers. Acquisition of Juno Therapeutics by Celgene in January 2018 and Kite Pharma by Gilead in August 2017 are some notable examples of acquisitions in this market

