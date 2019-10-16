The global medical adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.00 billion by 2025

The rising demand from internal medical application is predicted to drive the industry growth. Another significant driver of the industry is the rising penetration of transdermal patches. Transdermal patch is used to deliver drug directly to the blood stream through the skin.

Transdermal patch is an efficient drug delivery mechanism, because the adhesive that sticks the substrate to the skin, regulates the rate at which the drug enters the patient’s body. This is a more effective method of drug delivery as compared to a high ingestion dosage which is consequently discharged out of the body by the liver.



The U.S., UK, Germany, and China, were among the largest consumers of the product owing to the significant technological development in the healthcare industry. Continuous R&D efforts by prominent players in these countries to develop non-irritable adhesives for soft skin as well as hemostatic products for internal medical application is likely to propel medical adhesive market growth.



Various adhesives are used for the manufacturing of medical devices.Products such as cyanoacrylate, acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, and silicones have their advantages and disadvantages and needs to be paired carefully with the suitable substrate.



For example, “non-stick” low surface energy (LSE) synthetics such as polypropylene and polyethylene require acrylics that are mainly designed for reliable bonding.



In the dental segment, various multi-mode products can be utilized as etch-and-rinse or as self-etch adhesives. These products have witnessed significant innovation in the recent past and traditional restoration cements are now being replaced by these products that are based on diacrylate polymers.



Medical device manufacturers typically plan ahead and communicate with their adhesive suppliers to obtain the correct chemical compositions. Recent trend indicates medical device manufacturers approaching suppliers as early as possible even before the design & concept phase of the device development, to obtain the best possible outcome.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Acrylics dominated the market in 2018 with a volume share of 51.2% in 2018. It is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period owing to fast setting time, high adhesion for difficult to bond substrates and good environmental resistance.

• Reactive & other adhesives dominated the market with a revenue share of 90.2% in 2018, owing to their ability to provide superior resistance to heat, moisture, and chemicals

• In terms of revenue, internal medical application is poised to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025. Approval by government organizations for adhesives in different internal medical applications such as tissue regeneration inside the body is estimated to significantly drive the market growth.

• In terms of volume, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. The population explosion coupled with increasing healthcare spending in the region are the significant drivers of the growth.

• Leaders in the medical adhesives market are distinguished by the medical applications. Baxter International, C.R. Bard, and Stryker Corporation, are top players in medical adhesive market for internal medical application ; while Dentsply Sirona, Inc., is a major player in dental adhesives and 3M is a leader for adhesives in external medical application

