The global unified communication (UC) and business headsets market size is anticipated to reach USD 4,315.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2025

The adoption of unified communication headsets is increasing as these headsets include active noise cancellation feature that enables reduction in external disturbances and improvements in employee productivity.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unified Communication And Business Headsets Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product, Type, Price, Distribution Channel, End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822980/?utm_source=GNW





The growing competition in the market is driving the need for multitasking in organizations at various levels.The demand for wireless headsets is expected to grow as they are compatible with laptops, notebooks, PCs, and smartphones.



These headsets have been largely used by executives and senior management employees.



The wireless segment dominated the market in the year 2018. Increasing adoption of softphones by various call centers is driving the demand for high-quality headsets that enable efficient communication, irrespective of the employee or client location, thereby, increasing profits for organizations.



The USB-based wired PC headsets are anticipated to witness substantial growth within the office and working-class professionals.Trends such as mobility and flexibility at work are driving the demand for use of wireless devices at work and home.



The business segment is witnessing increasing adoption of wireless devices. Traditional BPOs and call centers are largely adopting cordless headsets.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The earphone segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of above 12.5% from 2019 to 2025. Numerous large-scale organizations have initiated the adoption of unified communications to conduct video conferences, webinars, training sessions, and meetings using UC technology for reducing their traveling expenses.

• The wired segment dominated the market in 2018 and reached a value of above USD 1,000 million owing to its affordability and extensive use in small & medium enterprises.

• The >100 segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of above 12.5% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the growing preference for newly introduced headset technologies such as gesture recognition and control, 3D surround sound delivery, and active head tracking.

• The online sales channel segment is expected to emerge as a fastest-growing distribution channel segment over the next six years. Online sales channel includes the provision of various offers on product prices, which encourage consumers to shop headsets through online platforms.

• The business enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of above 12.0% over the forecast period. The demand for unified communication has been increasing over the years and several enterprises have deployed IP infrastructure, which supports real-time communication services.

• The North American region accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.

• The buyers are seeking a wide range of models with benefits such as improved aesthetics, reliability, and durability and simplicity in use.

• The key players in the market include Audio-Technica Corporation; Bose Corporation; Dell Technologies Inc.; GN Store Nord A/S; HP Development Company, L.P; Koss Corporation; Logitech; Microsoft Corporation; Plantronics, Inc.; and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822980/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.