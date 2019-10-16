The global protein binding assays market size is expected to reach USD 683.09 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%

Protein binding assays are increasingly being adopted in preclinical stages of drug discovery & development programs. These assays help in detection of target molecules and provide critical information about the properties of therapeutics and biologics.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Binding Assays Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Product & Services, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822975/?utm_source=GNW





Increase in number of R&D outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies for development of therapeutics is anticipated to increase the adoption of protein binding assays. Presence of several companies that provide these services for molecule investigation and analysis is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.



These assays provide help understand ADME properties during selection and development of therapeutic candidates. Estimation of safety margins during drug development is an important step that can be carried out by quantification of binding of new chemical entities to a protein.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Equilibrium dialysis accounted for the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

• This is because equilibrium dialysis is an extensively used method to detect free drug fraction as it is less susceptible to experimental artifacts

• Instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising demand for automated, user-friendly systems that help determine the distribution capacity of drug candidates

• Assay services offered by a large number of biotechnology players can be attributed to the segment’s largest revenue share in 2018

• Increase in number of CROs offering customized, comprehensive, and economical protein binding assay services to support pharmaceutical firms is expected to boost growth of CROs segment

• Pharmaceutical firms are investing significantly in preclinical drug discovery studies to meet the growing demand for therapeutics resulting in the largest protein binding assays market share of the segment



• Presence of leading players providing such assays and high R&D investment for therapeutic development can be attributed to the dominant share of North America

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth due to low cost of preclinical methods, which increases outsourcing of services to the region

• Companies such as Thermo Fisher, Charles River, Sovicell, GE Healthcare, Evotec, and others have undertaken several strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822975/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.