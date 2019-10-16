The global carry cases market size is estimated to reach USD 9,011.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025

The increase in the level of disposable income has enabled consumers to spend on gadgets such as notebooks and tablets. Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce industry has stimulated the sale of accessories such as backpacks, sleeves, and other carry cases.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carry Cases Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Customer Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822985/?utm_source=GNW





The introduction of multiple models of laptops is expected to promote the market growth since devices of different sizes and designs require different cases.Moreover, the introduction of smart cases is expected increase customer adoption as it improves the functionality of the cases.



For instance, carry cases are available that are made of special material that blocks RFID signals to protect credit cards and passport from wireless identity theft.



The market is lucrative in developing regions such as Asia Pacific due to emerging businesses that implement BYOD.The adoption of BYOD improves work flexibility in terms of flexibility of employee work hours and work access from anyplace.



Moreover, it helps increase productivity and reduce operation costs for the organization.Thus, it increases the usage of wireless connected devices such as tablets and laptops, which in turn increases the usage of products such as sleeves and messenger bags.



Furthermore, innovative product design is expected to enhance the aesthetic value and protection capability of carry cases, thereby, increasing their adoption.



The usage of backpacks and sleeves for marketing and promotional purposes is expected to increase the scope for commercial applications at educational institutions and workplaces. Furthermore, the recent trend of customization whereby customers can get their names printed on the cases or get personalized designs is expected to boost the demand for carry cases.



The market comprises a large number of players including local manufacturers and authorized retailers.The market competition is high and mainly price-based.



The presence of counterfeit products is expected to restrain the market growth and affect the profitability of market participants.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The introduction of various electronic devices such as tablets and laptops are anticipated to foster the growth of the global carry cases market.

• Carry cases serve to protect devices and are widely adopted for their aesthetic value and functionality.

• The commercial segment is the fastest-growing consumer type segment with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

• The sleeves segment is the fastest-growing product segment, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for slim and compact personal computers that are convenient to travel.

• The key industry participants include Targus, Torg, Fabrique Ltd., Lenovo, Swissgear, Thule Group, AsusTeK Computer Inc., Case Logic, North Face, and Incase Design Corp., among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822985/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.