The global education and learning analytics market size is expected to reach USD 49.12 billion by 2025, registering an estimated CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2025

according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. eLearning technologies such as student information systems, mobile learning devices, and learning management systems (LMS) have gained prominence over the last few years.

These technologies enable the education sector access to huge chunks of data pertaining to learning & teaching practices.



To gain rich insights from this data, learning analytics tools are gaining high traction in the education sector.Education analytics solutions are helping the education sector take data-driven decisions that stimulate effective transformation in students.



These tools help educators in understanding the core areas of improvement in students. Data-driven decisions are used to design personalized lessons that address the different needs of the students.



These tools are witnessing a broad set of applications in the enterprise sector as well, wherein business leaders are investing in modern foundational technologies.These tools retrieve real-time data regarding production facilities, supply chains, customers, and various core operations that would help organizations achieve their strategic goals.



Furthermore, these tools also support personalized training for the employees, which help in determining key performance indicators (KPIs), as well as enable a higher Returns on Investment (RoI) through modernized learning & development (L&D) techniques.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• In terms of type, the prescriptive segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 20% over the forecast period

• In terms of end-use, academics sector is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next six years, owing to the rising concerns of educational institutions regarding student retention, reducing attrition, and timely feedback

• The enterprise end-use segment is likely to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increased awareness about the benefits of learning analytics in prioritizing educational programs that can lead to the desired outcomes

• In terms of component, the services segment is poised for high growth in the near future owing to increasing adoption of education analytics solutions in academic institutes as well as enterprises for support & maintenance

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018. It is anticipated to retain its hold on the education and learning analytics market over the forecast period

• Some of the key players in the market are Blackboard Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle, Saba Software, Tableau Software, Inc., among others

