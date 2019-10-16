The global personal lubricant market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026

exhibiting a CAGR of 8. 1%. New product launches to meet demand for natural lubricants is expected to aid market growth over the forecast period. Emerging players are trying to capture higher share by developing lubricants made from natural and organic ingredients.

Good Clean Love, Inc., an Oregon-based company in the U.S., was the first to develop organic lubricants. In November 2016, the company received a patent for its formulation of organic lubricants.



Moreover, promotional activities from manufacturers to destigmatize societal perception of using personal lubricants has positively impacted growth. For instance, in January 2019, Reckitt Benckiser’s Durex brand launched a marketing campaign on a global platform to challenge the misconceptions of using lubricants for female sexual discomfort.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Water-based lubricants dominated the market in 2018, owing to lower prices and as they are easy to wash off

• Leading brands such as Durex, Sliquid, and Astroglide retail a range of water-based lubricants with variations in flavors, pack size, and packaging

• In July 2018, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. reinvented its entire product line with new packaging and products, which had contemporary, sleek, and modern designs. It also launched a new product line—Wet Hemptation and Wet Dessert

• The growing presence of e-commerce platforms and online retailers that offer freedom to select any product and make discrete delivery has helped overcome social taboo of buying these products

• Manufacturers, retail pharmacies, and supermarkets have also launched websites for providing easy access to customers.

• Geographically, North America held the largest share in 2018. The personal lubricant market is regulated by the U.S. FDA and manufacturers must comply with good manufacturing practices, and receive 510(k) medical device clearance for marketing

• In May 2016, Trigg Laboratories received FDA approval for Wet Original Personal lubricant by meeting the provisions for labeling, good manufacturing practices and prohibitions against adulteration and misbranding

• According to U.S. Census data and National Consumer survey, in 2018, K-Y lubricants were used by 28.58 million people, aiding it to capture significant share in the U.S.

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Aging population and high incidence of vaginal dryness & erectile are anticipated to drive demand.

