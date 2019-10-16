Global Sweet Potato (Fresh, Frozen, Dried) Markets to 2027 - Growing Demand for Plant-based Products Drives the World Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweet Potato Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Form; Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sweet potato market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 58,470 Mn by 2027.



Sweet potato has been experiencing a growing demand in the past few years due to its high nutritional profile. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sweet potatoes with nutrient content descriptors, which characterize it as saturated fat-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low sodium, high in vitamin C and vitamin A, and a good source of fiber.



Sweet potato is an abundant source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin A. It also contains vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, and various other nutrients. Sweet potatoes contain fiber and antioxidants, which help improve gut health. The soluble and insoluble fiber cannot be digested and remain in the digestive tract, and further provides various digestive health benefits and promote healthy weight loss. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the sweet potato market.



The consumption of sweet potato also offers vision benefits. Sweet potato contains a high amount of -carotene, which is an antioxidant and is converted to vitamin A in the body. Several researchers have highlighted the health benefits of sweet potato for the people diagnosed with diabetes.



Sweet potato owns vast potential for future expansion in the Middle East and Africa due to shortage of sweet potatoes in North America and Europe. The low pricing is one of the main reason for the small production of sweet potato in North America. Uncertain climatic conditions is another reason that has attributed to the low production of sweet potatoes in North America and Egypt. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the sweet potato market.



The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has initiated efforts to promote the value added to the sweet potato crops and explore its potential for various uses such as starch production and animal feed. The growing agriculture industry is mainly driving the growth of the sweet potato market in the region. The increasing health-consciousness among customers is driving the consumption of healthy food products. Thus, the aforesaid mentioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global sweet potato market.



Some of the players present in global sweet potato market are AV Thomas Produce, Dole Food Company Inc., Ham Farms, Jackson Farming Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Nash Produce, Simplot Food Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd, among others.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global sweet potato market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Sweet Potato Market, by Type

1.3.2 Sweet Potato Market, by Form

1.3.3 Sweet Potato Market, by Application

1.3.4 Sweet Potato Market, by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Sweet Potato Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 PEST Analysis: North America Sweet Potato Market

4.1.2 PEST Analysis: Europe Sweet Potato Market

4.1.3 PEST Analysis: APAC Sweet Potato Market

4.1.4 PEST Analysis: Middle East & Africa Sweet Potato Market

4.1.5 PEST Analysis: South America Sweet Potato Market

4.2 Expert Opinions



5. Sweet Potato Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Several health advantages associated with the consumption of sweet Potato

5.1.2 Growing demand for plant-based products and increasing application of sweet Potatoes

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Brexit affecting food and vegetables market in UK

5.3 Key market opportunities

5.3.1 Opportunities for farmers in Middle East and Africa due to shortage of sweet Potatoes in North America and Europe

5.4 Key Market Trends

5.4.1 Implementation of artificial farming for cultivation of sweet Potatoes

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Sweet Potato- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Sweet Potato Market Overview

6.2 Global Sweet Potato Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Sweet Potato Market Analysis - By Form

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Sweet Potato Market Breakdown, By Form, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Whole Product

7.4 Paste

7.5 Flour

7.6 Other



8. Global Sweet Potato Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Sweet Potato Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Fresh

8.4 Frozen

8.5 Dried



9. Global Sweet Potato Market Analysis - By Applications

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Sweet Potato Market Breakdown, By Applications, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Food

9.4 Beverage

9.5 Animal Feed



10. Sweet Potato Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.3 Europe Sweet Potato Market Revenue Forecasts To 2027

10.4 Asia Pacific Sweet Potato Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.5 Middle East And Africa Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.6 South America Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Product News

11.3 Strategic Initiatives



12. Company Profiles

12.1 AV Thomas Produce

12.2 Dole Food Company Inc.

12.3 Ham Farms

12.4 Jackson Farming Company

12.5 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

12.6 McCain Foods Limited

12.7 Nash Produce

12.8 Simplot Food Group

12.9 The Kraft Heinz Company

12.10 Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd.



