Veritas Farms Expands its CBD Products Portfolio with New Massage Oil and Large Format Tinctures

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRMD) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that on the Company has expanded upon key areas of its product portfolio by launching new tinctures and topicals.



“The popularity of our tinctures inspired us to create a larger tincture with more servings in a sleek new package,” said Vice President of Business Development Derek Thomas. Thomas continued, “Due to strong customer requests, we have also developed and launched a full spectrum massage oil. By expanding our existing product line based on consumer preferences we are further cementing Veritas Farms as a market leader that prioritizes quality and innovation.”

The larger tincture is 3.38oz (100 mL’s) and contains a 1000mg concentration of full spectrum hemp oil combined with organic coconut derived MCT oil. The 3.38oz product offers 100 servings compared to the 30 provided by the smaller contemporary tinctures.

The Company’s brand-new massage oil is made in a glass 3.38oz bottle with a 500mg concentration of full spectrum hemp oil and is blended with organic jojoba oil. The Veritas Farms team showcased all these new products to potential and existing distributors at the GMDC Selfcare Summit to positive reception.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. ( VFRMD ) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



