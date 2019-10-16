Green Valley Creamery Launches Country’s First Lactose-Free Greek Yogurt

Deepening its commitment to the community of millions of lactose-intolerant and sensitive people in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Valley Creamery , the country’s leading real dairy brand dedicated to exclusively lactose-free cultured dairy products, has announced the release of Greek yogurt—the first-ever lactose-free Greek yogurt to hit the U.S. market. Available now for national distribution, product offerings include single-serve 5.3oz cups in four different flavors and multi-serve 32oz cups in plain and vanilla bean. Products are available at select retailers including Safeway Denver, Fresh Thyme, and New Seasons/New Leaf at a suggested retail price of $1.79 for single-serve and $6.99 for multi-serve.

Research studies suggest that there are an estimated 120 million lactose-intolerant and sensitive people living in the U.S., representing 36% of the population. “Lactose-free dairy is all we do,” states Rich Martin, Managing Director of Green Valley Creamery. “We are committed to serving this community, which means we do a lot of listening to our customers. Greek yogurt was at the top of the list for most-requested new items and we’re excited to be able to expand our offerings in this way.”

Made with simple ingredients and without the use of fillers, stabilizers, or preservatives, the new lactose-free Greek yogurt is probiotic and contains up to 16 grams of protein per serving. Single-serve cup flavors include reduced-fat plain, vanilla bean, strawberry, and blueberry and serve as the ideal grab-n-go item for the busy, health-conscious eater. The multi-serve cup comes in three different varieties of plain – nonfat 0%, reduced fat 2%, and whole milk 4% – as well as whole milk vanilla bean.

Registered dietitians endorse Green Valley Creamery, the only dairy brand in the U.S. featuring FODMAP Friendly certification: “I am a big fan of the nutrition profile of Green Valley Creamery’s new Greek yogurt,” says Kate Scarlata, one of the country’s leading experts on the low FODMAP diet. “[It’s] lactose free, with less sugar and more protein than traditional yogurt, plus it contains live and active cultures for gut health.” Registered dietitians recommend a low FODMAP diet as one of the most effective treatments for IBS, which affects an estimated 1 in 7 Americans.

The new Greek yogurt debuts alongside two other lactose-free household favorites: Traditional cream cheese in an 8oz cup at a suggested retail price of $2.99 and lightly salted butter in a 1lb carton at $6.99. Both products are in national distribution and available for order with initial placement of cream cheese at Vons, Publix, and select Walmarts and butter at Jewel, Fresh Thyme, and New Seasons/New Leaf.

Managing Director Rich Martin takes Green Valley Creamery’s mission to serve the community of lactose intolerant and sensitive a step further: “We believe people deserve to have access and enjoy delicious and healthful dairy. We make incredibly tasty dairy that doesn’t exclude a third of the population. We don’t want to make dairy for some, we make dairy for all.”

About Green Valley Creamery:

Green Valley Creamery’s full line of lactose-free cultured dairy was created so people with lactose intolerance could bring real dairy back into their lives, enjoying its health benefits and great taste without digestive troubles. Green Valley Creamery’s solar-powered creamery is located in Northern California and is dedicated to protecting the environment and strengthening its community. The company invests in Sonoma County workers and charities, is committed to simple ingredients, and supports the dietary needs of consumers. Visit GreenValleyLactoseFree.com for recipes and tips on living with lactose intolerance.

