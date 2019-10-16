Global Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market Projected to Reach $1.08 Billion by 2026

Increase in need for effective cooling of the consumer electronics by proper heat dissipation method, greater demand for pin fin heat sinks owing to its multiple advantages over other types of heat sinks, and surge in demand for power supply devices propel the growth of the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market. The aluminum segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2018. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative during the study period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market was estimated at $799.4 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.08 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in need for effective cooling of the consumer electronics by proper heat dissipation method, greater demand for pin fin heat sinks owing to its multiple advantages over other types of heat sinks, and increase in demand for power supply devices fuel the growth of the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market. On the other hand, low capacity utilization of pin fin heat sink manufacturers hampers the growth to some extent. However, increasing usage of IGBT modules in the automotive sector for HEVs and utilization of hybrid pin fin heat sink are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The aluminum segment to lead the trail by 2025-

Based on material type, the aluminum segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2018 and is predicted to retain its top status during the estimated period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout 2019–2025.

Asia-Pacific to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific contributed to half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. The same region is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2025.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the market report include Aavid Thermalloy LLC, Kunshan Googe Metal Products Co. Ltd., Thermal Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., The Brass Forging Company, Apex Microtechnology, Comair Rotron, CUI Inc., Allbrass Industrial, Advanced and others. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their dominance in the industry.

