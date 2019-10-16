Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Industry
Description
Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Industry 2019 Market Research Report Provide The Details About Industry Overview And Analysis About Manufacturing Cost Structure, Revenue, Gross Margin, Consumption Value And Sale Price, Major Manufacturers, Distributors, Industry Chain Structure, New Project Swot Analysis With Development Trends And Forecasts 2025.
Satellite communications is the use of satellite technology in the field of communications. The services provided by satellite communications are voice and video calling, internet, fax, television and radio channels.
Satellite communications can provide communication capabilities spanning long distances and can operate under circumstances or conditions which are inoperable for other forms of communication.
The Asia Pacific SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the increased use of satellite antennas in automobiles in the region. With recent space exploration missions by space agencies, such as Indian Space Research Organization (India) and China National Space Administration (China), the SATCOM equipment market has witnessed significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.
The global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is valued at 16200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 30600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Dynamics
L3 Technologies
Harris
Cobham
Viasat
Iridium
Gilat Satellite Networks
Aselsan
Intellian Technologies
Hughes Network Systems
Newtec
Campbell Scientific
Nd Satcom
Satcom Global
Holkirk Communications
Network Innovations
Avl Technologies
Segment by Type
By Product
Portable SATCOM Equipment
Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment
Maritime SATCOM Equipment
Airborne SATCOM Equipment
Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment
By Technology
SATCOM VSAT
SATCOM Telemetry
SATCOM AIS
SATCOM-on-the-Move
SATCOM-on-the-Pause
Segment by Application
Government & Defense
Commercial
Drivers & Constraints
The Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market remains amalgamated with the incidence of foremost players who keep contributing to the market’s growth significantly t. The report studies the value, volume trends, and the pricing antiquity of the market so that it could predict maximum growth in the future. Besides, various latent growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also evaluated for the advanced study and suggestions of the market over the forecast period.
Regional Description
The report of the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.
Continued...
