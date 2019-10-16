VAST Data CEO and Founder Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2019 Builders + Innovators Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.



Goldman Sachs selected Hallak as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Mr. Hallak founded VAST Data back in January 2016 with the goal of breaking decades of storage tradeoffs to eliminate infrastructure complexity and application bottlenecks. Since its formal launch back in February of this year, VAST Data’s Universal Storage architecture has been deployed by dozens of organizations around the world and has delivered over 50PB of all-flash Universal Storage capacity to many of the world’s leading data-centric computing centers.

Prior to founding VAST Data, Renen led the architecture and development of an all-flash array at XtremIO to achieve over $1bn in revenue while acting as VP R&D and leading a team of over 200 engineers. Under his leadership, XtremIO seized more than 40% market share and claimed $3 billion of revenue in under three years.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside so many innovative companies and entrepreneurs,” said Hallak. “VAST Data has already had the most successful first year of any company in data storage history and this latest recognition is another testament to our success. I’m fortunate to work with an incredible team, now over 100-employees strong, sharing the same vision to revolutionize the way we think of data storage. It’s because of these people that I’m honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs this week.”

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,'' said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Renen Hallak as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is a storage company breaking decades-old storage tradeoffs to bring an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. With VAST, customers can now consolidate applications onto a single tier of storage that meets the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, is scalable enough to manage all of a customer’s data and is affordable enough that it eliminates the need for complex storage tiering and archiving of data to slow storage systems. For more information, please visit https://www.vastdata.com/ and follow @VAST_Data on Twitter.

Media Contact

Highwire PR for VAST Data

vastdata@highwirepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.