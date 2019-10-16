David Driscoll, Top Ranked Food Industry Analyst, Launches DD Research in Partnership with Analyst Hub

With 20 years of consumer sell-side experience, Driscoll brings unparalleled insights into 100+ food categories using proprietary alternative methods, including web analytics and deep industry intelligence; Analyst Hub welcomes DD Research as the 18th independent research provider (IRP) to join its growing platform of analysts servicing over 200 of the top institutional investors

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, and DD Research, a boutique sell-side equity firm focused on providing in-depth intelligence and corporate access to understand the food industry consumer by using unique, proprietary methods, today announced their partnership with the launch of DD Research as the latest independent research provider to join Analyst Hub’s growing roster of leading IRPs.

Recognized yearly as a top food producer analyst by Institutional Investor from 2007 to 2019, DD Research founder and CEO, David Driscoll, CFA has launched his new venture following 20 years of equity research experience at Citi Research where he covered U.S. Food Manufacturing. During his time at Citi, Driscoll led equity coverage of all top packaged and industrial food manufacturers. Driscoll’s experience encompasses all areas of food manufacturing; he was among the earliest to recognize the premium pet food trend with positive writing on Blue Buffalo (purchased by General Mills for $8 billion in 2018) as early as 2015.

The creation and launch of DD Research represents the culmination of decades of navigating the difficulties and nuances of the food industry. As such, the firm offers uniquely insightful research developed with alternative methods that provide a clearer picture of the consumer and a business’s performance, as well as significant corporate access to the industry’s top c-suite executives. DD Research’s techniques go far beyond traditional scanner data to include web analytics and deep industry contacts, generating actionable intelligence for investors.

“David is one of the deepest thinkers on the food industry that I’ve encountered in my career,” said Sam K. Reed, former TreeHouse Foods President and CEO, and former Keebler CEO. “His remarkable knowledge of our space, coupled with a commitment to helping investors understand food-related businesses and larger trends, will make DD Research an indispensable source for market intelligence.”

“DD Research’s mission is simple: helping clients with their investment process, and helping them understand food manufacturing,” said Driscoll. “I’m excited to be working with Analyst Hub because their mastery of equity research sales and infrastructure means that our firm has the freedom to focus on research and enhancing our specialized methodology that will provide clients with data and analysis that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Offering outsourced infrastructure and organizational support, Analyst Hub is helping top sell-side analysts go into business on their own to provide institutional investors with independent insights and analysis. Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub’s sales-first orientation sets up analysts for success by helping them secure and service clients, and then scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

“We are proud to be partnering to help launch DD Research, another example of the growth of boutique specialized research firms in a post-MiFID II world,” commented Mike Kronenberg, Analyst Hub co-founder and CEO. “Like so many of the principals at our affiliated firms, David has seen the equity research landscape shifting and is seizing the opportunity presented by the Analyst Hub model to provide a whole new level of service and depth of insight to his clients.”

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 200 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

DD Research is a boutique sell-side equity firm focused on providing in-depth intelligence using unique, proprietary methods and corporate access to understand the food industry consumer. With both deep industry contacts spanning all food categories and alternative research methods including web analytics, the firm provides unparalleled research depth and accuracy.

