More Go to Mexico! Spirit Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Cancun

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for spring break, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is giving Guests more ways to escape the cold for Mexico’s Riviera Maya. America’s fastest growing airline will expand its nonstop service to Cancun from five new cities in the U.S., including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, Nashville and Philadelphia. These new flights will begin operating in February and March 2020, bringing new options to one of the world’s best leisure destinations. Spirit’s expansion in Cancun will make it the largest ultra-low cost carrier at the airport with eight flights a day.



“Spirit Airlines is pleased to expand our popular Cancun service with five new non-stops gateways including, Austin, Cleveland, Nashville, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway with friends or a dream family vacation, Cancun’s premier resorts, crystal blue waters and incredible attractions offer a myriad of vacation opportunities.”

Cancun, MX (CUN) to/from: Starts: Frequency: Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) February 13, 2020 Tue, Thu, Sun Cleveland, OH (CLE) February 14, 2020 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Austin, TX (AUS) February 26, 2020 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Nashville, TN (BNA) February 27, 2020 Tue, Thu, Sun Philadelphia, PA (PHL) March 1, 2020 Daily Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) Existing Service Daily Detroit, MI (DTW) Existing Service Daily Chicago, IL (ORD) Existing Service Daily Dallas, TX (DFW) Existing Service Up to 1x daily Houston, TX (IAH) Existing Service Up to 1x daily Baltimore, MD (BWI) Existing Service Daily

This new service is part of Spirit’s continued commitment to deliver the best value in the sky and invest in the Guest experience. Spirit started new service from Nashville last week, and announced plans to grow in Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tickets for all destinations are on sale now at www.spirit.com.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Contact: Spirit Media Relations 954.364.0231 media_relations@spirit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.