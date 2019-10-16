Family Wellness Center of Norman Hosts Open House to Introduce Newly Offered FDA-Cleared Deep TMS Helmet to Treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Deep TMS approved to treat MDD is now available in Norman and surrounding areas

/EIN News/ -- NORMAN, Okla., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Wellness Center of Norman , a full-service mental health clinic with advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that it will host an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The event will feature a demonstration of BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and will offer the public a chance to meet the staff at the clinic.



“Patients with MDD often find themselves resistant to traditional treatments such as medication or therapy,” said Susan Thompson APRN-CNP, psychiatric nurse practitioner and owner at Family Wellness Center of Norman. ”Now that our clinic is offering Deep TMS as an alternative treatment option, we are able to provide hope for many patients with depression in our community.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ MDD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years.

Family Wellness Center of Norman offers Deep TMS treatment, medication management and counseling for individuals and families with depression, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and many other mental health disorders. The company also offers telemedicine (video visits) to its patients that need to talk to their providers in a HIPPA compliant environment in this fast-paced technological world.

The clinic is located at 2760 Washington Dr. Suite 110 Norman, OK, 73069. For more information, visit www.familywellnessnorman.com or call 405-360-2827.

About Family Wellness Center of Norman

Family Wellness is focused on helping individuals and their family members heal, energize, and raise awareness of their inner strengths by providing a neutral safe space and customizing a customized mental health treatment plan. The clinic consists of nurse practitioners, counselors, and a psychiatrist. Lead Psychiatrist, Dr. Ken Gray, MD has practiced psychiatry for over 43 years and his specialties lie in Depression and Anxiety.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

