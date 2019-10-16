Carousel Graduates Inaugural Class of Certified Ethical Hackers, Further Strengthening its Cybersecurity Expertise and Delivering More Value to Carousel Customers

Carousel Engineering and IT Professionals Complete Comprehensive Ethical Hacking and Auditing Training to Increase Proficiency in Addressing Modern Security Threats in the Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Cybersecurity Awareness Month — Carousel Industries, a leading national IT, managed services, and cloud provider with an unwavering focus on ensuring customer success, today announced that more than a dozen Carousel engineering and IT professionals comprise the company’s inaugural graduating class of comprehensive cybersecurity training.



As part of an ongoing initiative within Carousel to strengthen a Culture of Cybersecurity and Secure by Design philosophy, the class participated in the industry-leading ethical hacker and auditing training, which focuses on the most modern security threats and advanced attack vectors, and provides real-world simulations of the latest techniques, best practices, tools, and security measures. The training was led by Carousel’s Manuel Lobao, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), ECSA (EC-Council Certified Security Analyst), and Senior Manager of Information Security, and Emilio Teixeira, Network Security Engineer.

Based on the highly-regarded CEH curriculum, the Carousel training covered the most up-to-date techniques in the security field, including Foot Printing and Reconnaissance, Scanning Networks, Vulnerability Analysis, System Hacking, Social Engineering, Session Hijacking and Evading IDS, Firewalls, and Honeypots. The CEH holds accreditations from National Security Agency (NSA), Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS), and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This coursework was also accepted into the National Infocomm Competency Framework and is now the gold standard certification for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Cyber Defenders Program.

“Given the tremendous demand for next-generation of cybersecurity talent, the ongoing development and advancement of these skills has become critical in order to ensure our customers’ success,” said Jason Albuquerque, CISO, Carousel. “It is imperative that organizations in all industries, but particularly in technology services, embrace this critical challenge and prioritize real-world skills training. This is the essence of Carousel’s cybersecurity skills training initiative and we congratulate the ‘graduating class’ of 2019 on attaining their new certification to best serve our customers.”

With the training now completed, Carousel has added more than a dozen cybersecurity professionals, evangelists, advocates, and voices for security throughout the organization. As additional projects are implemented for Carousel customers, these cross-trained team members may be called upon for either internal or customer-facing cybersecurity program activities. With this training, team members have strengthened their engineering security skills and will stay security-focused no matter the work they are performing.

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

