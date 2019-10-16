National Storm Recovery Has Potential Growth with New Mulch Production Equipment and Strategic Alliance with Mulch Manufacturing Inc.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery, Inc. (OTC; NSRI) (“National Storm”), is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to purchase certain equipment assets, including a dual line mulch bagging system, a Cheetah mulch color system, a screening plant with regrind wood hog and a radial stacking conveyor from Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. (“Mulch”). The equipment will be installed at the newly opened National Storm wood debris recycling facility, located within the Vista Landfill in Apopka, FL owned by one of the United States’ largest solid waste management company. The purchase price of the equipment includes payment of National Storm’s stock to Mulch and cash consideration by National Storm in the form of a Promissory Note.



The Agreement also provides for a strategic alliance agreement between National Storm and Mulch whereby National Storm will market Mulch’s exclusive “Softscape mulch products” throughout central Florida in addition to other bulk and bagged Cypress mulch products produced by Mulch. Bagged colored mulch being produced, using “Nature's Reflection” Mulch colorants at the new National Storm facility, will be marketed by Mulch through its distribution network.

National Storm Recovery, Inc., based in Florida, is a provider of storm/disaster recovery services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling, biomass recycling and mulch manufacturing. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers.

