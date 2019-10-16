Vehicle Tracking Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Vehicle Tracking Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle Tracking Industry

The global vehicle tracking market is growing rapidly as fleet management is becoming a major concern for many sectors. It helps to locate a vehicle and analyze its location in real time. These vehicles use GPS and the data is then send over the internet to a central location, where the data is analyzed, with the help of advanced software. The vehicle tracking system comprises of a GPS or any location sensing device, communication medium and software to analyze thee location. There are number of software, readily available in the market designed to fulfill the requirement of the end user.

The global vehicle tracking system is benefiting several industries by providing a real time update on their fleet management. Logistics movement, Project Scheduling and HR activities have drastically improved since the advent of this technology. It also helps to locate a driver or vehicle, when it is in distress and helps in delivering support, if needed. Government sectors are also utilizing this facility to their benefits. It helps in revolutionizing the public transport system. Logistics movement has also hugely benefited from the technological advancement in vehicle tracking facility.

Vehicle tracking facility is facing obstacles from the communication sector, vehicles are easy to track in urban areas but proves to be difficult in rural or remote areas. However, advancement in communication technology in rural areas are gradually improving with the help of public sector investments.

Global Key Players covered (Key Profiles) -: Calamp, CarTrack, Fleetistics, Fleetmatics, Garmin, Geotab, Maestro Wireless Solutions, Meitrack Group, Mio, Navotar, Nextraq

Segments:

The global vehicle tracking market is gaining momentum in recent years. It is opening new dimensions for various sectors. The market demands a deep insight to understand the strength and weakness it may offer. Vehicle tracking market is segmented based on the product and application type. Wired and wireless technology is covered under product type, whereas, private cars, logistics, construction, fleet management and many others are covered under application segment. It is easier to schedule a project, which helps in optimizing the project cost. Resource management is also easier when the vehicle carrying important consignments can be tracked in real time.

Regional Analysis:

The global vehicle tracking market is growing gradually. North American and European market are the key contributors in this market. These two regions have embraced the technological progress and implemented it in various industries. Logistics and construction sectors have benefited, since vehicle tracking system has helped them in optimizing resources. The Asia Pacific region is contributing to boost the vehicle tracking market. Industrial and constructional projects are fueling the growth in vehicle tracking market. The Middle East & Africa region is also progressing due to rise in oil & petrochemical, and mining sector.

Industry News:

KIA motors is partnering with Vodafone to provide value-added service to their customers, such as vehicle tracking and collision notification, enhancing the safety and security feature and better end user comfort. It will introduce an e-sim in the car, enabling it to support voice calling, SMS, internet connection and many other, geolocation service and real time data analysis.

