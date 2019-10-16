Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview:

A flight management system (FMS) can be defined as a fundamental component that plays an integral part in the airliner's avionics. The flight management system is known for being an efficient computer system that has the power of automation and can perform several in-flights tasks and reduces the workload of the flight crew considerably. It performs its operations so efficiently that flights now do not require any in-flight engineers to perform solutions for malfunctions.

The process includes the positioning of various sensors (GPS and INS with radio navigation) to find out the exact location of the aircraft, it can guide the flight through the flight plan. The system operates via a small screen and keypad or touch screen with a Control Display Unit (CDU). Such software is known for its precision and better operational capacity, faster decision-making ability, predictive analysis, and others. The system at times take action even before the actual faults occur to prevent them from happening. The technology is quite effective and is expected to gain significant market traction in the coming years.

However, the technology is quite costly but the global aviation rules make its integration in the flight mandatory due to which the global flight management system market is expected to witness no sluggish growth in the coming years.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.A

Rockwell Collins

Esterline Technologies

Garmin Ltd

Universal Avionics Systems

Lufthansa Systems

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

Navtech, Inc.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Flight Management Systems (FMS) market. This report focused on Flight Management Systems (FMS) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Flight Management Systems (FMS) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Segmentation:

The global market for the flight management system can be deciphered using a proper understanding of the segment. The market finds better footing by having application-based segmentation and they have various insights and inputs regarding the global market.

By type, the global flight management system market can be segmented into NBA, WBA, VLA, and RTA. These segments are having substantial control over the market using which it can inspire market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe, two regions with several prosperous countries, are expected to show their strength in the global market for flight management systems by incorporating latest technologies rapidly and investing significant amount of money to initiate various procedures. These regions also provide ample chances for easy entry of the technology in the market. There are several other factors that can initiate changes in the market. The US, France, Germany, the UK, and others are expected to make strong contributions to the market as their regional growth in the aviation industry is quite substantial both in terms of commercial planes and military planes.

The Asia Pacific market in the region can have significant market boosting due to the growing number of passenger flights and others. On the other hand, the defense sector is also contributing significantly to the market.

Industry News:

In October 2019, the US-based jet maker SyberJet Aircraft, a known name in light business aircraft, recorded the completion of the first flight of its extraordinary SJ30i aircraft in San Antonio, Texas. The aircraft has SyberVision, a new type of cockpit that integrates the Honeywell Epic 2.0 avionics suite. The aircraft also has dual flight management system.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Flight Management Systems (FMS) market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

