Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev presented copies of credentials

On October 15, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Sergei Terentiev handed over copies of credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Hatem Tageldin.

During the meeting the parties noted the achieved high level of Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation and mutual readiness to work on its further intensification, briefly discussed main issues of bilateral agenda.



