FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to Keynote CBRS Alliance OnGo™ Workshop at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

CBRS Alliance celebrates 150-member milestone and the culmination of the initial commercial deployment phase with an educational workshop and ecosystem pavilion

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, announced that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will keynote its OnGo Workshop at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles (MWC LA). CBRS Alliance will also sponsor the OnGo Pavilion featuring more than 30 member companies and a device display of OnGo solutions from CBRS Alliance members, highlighting the breadth and depth of the OnGo ecosystem.



MWC LA comes on the heels of the CBRS Alliance’s successful launch event in Washington D.C. and the approaching conclusion of the initial commercial deployment (ICD) phase, which started with the FCC’s public notice in September. The CBRS Alliance’s presence at MWC LA will highlight the market impact of OnGo, including deployments, devices, solutions and insights, and celebrate a key milestone for the Alliance - reaching 150 members since its formation in 2016.

On October 23, 2019, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will kick off the OnGo Workshop, followed by presentations from industry experts on the impact of OnGo and why this global-first shared spectrum solution, valued at $15.6 billion, is known as the “Innovation Band.” A number of executives from various industries will discuss their OnGo deployments and opportunities across the rural broadband, Industrial IoT, retail, utility and entertainment markets.

OnGo Pavilion

Dates: October 22-24, 2019

October 22-24, 2019 Location: West Hall Stand 5002 (view floor plan here )

West Hall Stand 5002 (view floor plan ) Participating companies include: Accelleran; American Tower Corporation; AMIT Wireless Inc.; Baicells Technologies NA; BEC Technologies; BLiNQ Networks; Boingo; Cambium Networks; Cisco; Comba Telecom; CommScope; CTS; Connectivity Wireless Solutions; Contour Networks; Cradlepoint; Druid Software; Ericsson; Federated Wireless; Fujitsu; Geoverse; Google; ip.access; Motorola Solutions; MultiTech; NetNumber; Pierson Wireless; Ranplan Wireless; Ruckus; Samsung Networks; Star Solutions International Inc.; Telit; Tessco; Westell, Inc.; Zyxel Communications

OnGo Workshop

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Time: 2:00-5:00 p.m. PDT (Reception from 5:00-6:00 p.m. PDT)

2:00-5:00 p.m. PDT (Reception from 5:00-6:00 p.m. PDT) Location: 403B – Concourse Level 2 (view floor plan here )

403B – Concourse Level 2 (view floor plan ) Speakers:

° Welcome: Dave Wright, President, CBRS Alliance

° Keynote: Ajit Pai, Chairman, FCC

° WISP Fireside Chat:

• Claude Aiken, President and CEO, WISPA

° CEO Panel: Private LTE for Airports/Utilities/Retail and more

• Moderator: Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst, 650 Group

• Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo

• Rod Nelson, CEO, Geoverse

° CEO Panel: Private LTE for IIoT

• Moderator: Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst, 650 Group

• Samuel Reeves, Founder and CEO, Fort Robotics

• Andy Lowery, CEO, RealWear, Inc.

• Imran Akbar, VP and GM, Small Cells & Wireless Enterprise, Samsung

° CEO Panel: Private LTE for Entertainment

• Moderator: Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst, 650 Group

• Stephen Bye, CEO, CWS

• Todd Landry, Corporate VP, Product & Market Strategy, JMA Wireless

• Brendan Delaney, Director of In-Building Wireless, ANS Advanced Network Services

For more information on the OnGo Workshop and OnGo Pavilion, visit the CBRS Alliance website .

To register for the OnGo Workshop, please visit the MWC LA website .

For more information on the CBRS Alliance, and a full list of member companies, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org .

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product’s ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the CBRS Alliance.

About the CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the CBRS band’s full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and follow the CBRS Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACTS

CBRS Alliance

Caitlin Haskins, 10Fold Communications

Email: OnGo@10fold.com

Phone: 925-271-8219

www.cbrsalliance.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.