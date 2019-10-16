BENEO Announces Price Increase for its Functional Fibers

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading functional ingredients manufacturer, BENEO, has announced a global price increase of 5% on average on its functional fibers, inulin and oligofructose, for food and feed applications.



The change is set to be implemented from 1st January 2020. Due to rising operational costs and a price erosion since 2011, a price correction is needed to ensure BENEO remains a reliable and credible industry partner.

Derived from chicory root, inulin and oligofructose are two of the very few clinically proven plant-based prebiotic fibers. A comprehensive body of high quality scientific studies (in excess of 150) confirms the health benefits of BENEO’s chicory root fibers.

For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: www.beneo.com and www.beneonews.com

BENEO offers functional ingredients derived from chicory roots, beet sugar, rice and wheat. BENEO is the ideal partner to help improve a product in its nutritional and technological characteristics. Key nutritional benefits are ‘less fat’, ‘less sugar’, ‘less calories’, ‘added fiber’, ‘gluten-free’ and dairy alternatives as well as energy management, digestive, bone and dental health. Key technological benefits focus on taste and texture improvements. Through a unique chain of expertise, including the BENEO-Institute that provides decisive insights into nutrition science and legislation, and the BENEO-Technology Center that consults in application technology, BENEO actively supports customers in the development of more balanced and healthy food products.

BENEO is a division of the Südzucker Group, employs 1000 people and has production units in Belgium, Chile, Germany and Italy.

www.BENEO.com

