Orbion Expands Senior Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Business Growth

Orbion appoints Greg Orndorff as Vice President of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- HOUGHTON, Mich., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbion Space Technology , developer of next-generation smallsat propulsion systems, today announced the appointment of Greg Orndorff, Vice President of Business Development.



Greg is an aerospace industry veteran with over 30 years of experience across various leadership roles in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. Most recently, Greg was Vice President, Government Systems at Vector Launch—responsible for developing a New Space commercial launch initiative for the United States Government. Prior to Vector Launch, Greg held executive and senior management roles at SGT, Inc., the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (Space department), Northrop Grumman, and Orbital Sciences Corporation. Greg is a former United States Air Force Officer where he performed tours in operations and acquisition of space systems.

“Until Orbion instantiated electric propulsion for the New Space architectures, small satellite developers were limited on system choices, had to wait forever, and paid an arm and leg for them,” said Greg Orndorff, Vice President of Business Development, Orbion Space Technology. “I am excited to join the Orbion team to help deliver its vision of cheaper, faster, and better access to space for the next generation of space operators.”

Orbion continues to expand the development of its Orbion Aurora Hall-effect plasma thruster system for small satellites, with a recent $9.2M Series A investment led by Material Impact. Through innovative manufacturing processes designed to disrupt traditional one-off implementations, Orbion will build and ship 100s of thrusters per year—built in the USA. The company will deliver its first flight unit to customers in Q2 2020, with several contracts already in place.

“With our recent round of funding and a manufacturing partnership underway, it’s a great time to grow Orbion’s executive team in an effort to accelerate market penetration and customer growth,” said Brad King, CEO, Orbion Space Technology. “We look forward to bringing Greg’s expertise to the Orbion team, to help make this possible.”

To learn more about Orbion Space Technology, visit orbionspace.com

About Orbion Space Technology

Orbion Space Technology develops revolutionary propulsion systems that allow small satellites to achieve more in space environments, including the first-ever Hall-effect plasma thruster designed expressly for mass production. Orbion not only designs and develops these systems, but innovates novel techniques and processes for mass-manufacture to meet the rising demands of New Space customers. The team brings a wealth of expertise across areas such as plasma thrusters, space electronics, orbital mechanics, manufacturing, and space business. For more information, please visit www.orbionspace.com .

