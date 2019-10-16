Swire Coca-Cola, USA, Selects Domo to Quickly Drive More Value from Business Data Across the Organization

Management-led Initiative to Help Leading Beverage Company Better Serve its 7,000 Associates, 60,000 Retailers, and Communities in 13 States

With headquarters in Draper, Utah, Swire Coca-Cola produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverages to more than 60,000 retail customers in 13 states across the American West. It is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited ( www.swirepacific.com ) based in Hong Kong.

“Our mission has always been to be the best employer, business partner and corporate citizen wherever we do business, and as a result, generate long-term sustainable profit growth for our shareholders,” said Jack Pelo, president and CEO, Swire Coca-Cola, USA. “We’ve always known that our proprietary data could be an incredible asset in support of that mission, particularly by enhancing the value we deliver to our employees, customers and communities. However, we found that most solutions designed to deliver the data-driven insights we wanted to put in the hands of our managers, were too time-consuming and complex to implement, and more importantly, not designed for real business users.”

Swire Coca-Cola, USA, engaged in a short proof-of-concept with Domo to see if Domo’s technology could meet the expectations of its executive team.

“We were blown away at how fast and easy it was for Domo to deliver value,” said Pelo. “In one meeting, we were looking at performance across regions and product lines. We had just introduced a new product and wanted to know if it was adding net new sales or if it was cannibalizing revenue from existing products. Within five minutes, we had that data brought into Domo and had an instant picture of how that new product line was contributing to growth in every part of our territory.”

Domo’s cloud platform, with more than 1,000 pre-built connectors and a mobile-first design, enables Swire Coca-Cola to get the right data into the hands of its business users quickly, easily and securely.

Pelo added, “By giving our managers real-time access to insights about their business, they’ll be able to understand their business in ways never before possible. As a result, we expect they’ll be able to ask questions and take actions that build our customers’ businesses and our relationships with them.”

Josh James, Domo founder and CEO, said, “Swire Coca-Cola, USA is an inspiring example of a company that is leading a data-driven culture from the top down, yet is driving sustainable change by empowering all its business decision makers with the insights they need to move their business forward every day. We’re proud to partner with Swire to help put data to work for the good of the company.”

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Swire Coca-Cola, USA

At Swire Coca-Cola, USA we proudly create the magical feelings, special times and great taste of America's favorite beverages. Our commitment to excellence guides our actions with our employees, customers and communities. Swire Coca-Cola, USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola® and other beverages, across 13 states. The company’s territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. With over 7,000 employees and headquarters in Draper, Utah, Swire Coca-Cola, USA is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited (HKSE: 00019/00087) (www.swirepacific.com) as part of its beverages division. For more information, visit us at: www.swirecc.com

