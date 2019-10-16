alphaDIRECT Advisors Discusses Westport Fuel Systems and Its Long-Term Strategic Outlook and Drivers with CEO, David Johnson

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Westport Fuel Systems to discuss its long-term strategic outlook and drivers with David Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel System.

“The market and industry for natural gas and other gaseous fuel systems technologies are at a critical point as the world is starting to recognize the urgent need to decarbonize the transportation sector. Westport Fuel Systems has a strong global presence and a leading market share both internationally and domestically through its CWI joint venture. As the market consists of almost 1.4 billion cars and trucks, the shift to decarbonization will take a significant amount of time, in our view. However, we believe Westport is well-positioned with its broad portfolio of products that offers a comprehensive set of capabilities and the company possesses the unique ability to transform existing diesel and gasoline vehicles to run on natural gas or propane,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are inventors, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced clean fuel systems and components that can change the way the world moves. Our technology delivers performance, fuel efficiency and environmental benefits to address the challenges of global climate change and urban air quality. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

