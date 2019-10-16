Nuance Announces Adjustments to the Conversion Rate of its Convertible Debentures
/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) (“Nuance”), a leading provider of conversational AI, today announced adjustments to the conversion rates of the following series of Nuance’s convertible securities, which may be settled in cash or a combination of cash and Nuance common stock:
- its 1.00% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035 (the “1.00% Convertible Debentures”);
- its 1.25% Senior Convertible Notes due 2025 (the “1.25% Convertible Notes”);
- its 1.50% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035 (the “1.50% Convertible Debentures”); and
- its 2.75% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2031 (the “2.75% Convertible Debentures” and, together with the 1.00% Convertible Debentures, the 1.25% Convertible Notes and the 1.50% Convertible Debentures, the “Debentures”).
The new conversion rates for the Debentures are set forth in the table below:
|Title of Security
|CUSIP Number
|Previous Conversion
Rate (shares of
Nuance common
stock per $1,000
principal amount)
|New Conversion Rate
(shares of Nuance
common stock per
$1,000 principal
amount)
|1.00% Senior
Convertible
Debentures due 2035
|67020YAK6
|36.7360
|41.4576
|1.25% Senior
Convertible Notes due
2025
|67020YAN0
|45.0106
|50.7957
|1.50% Senior
Convertible
Debentures due 2035
|67020YAG5
|42.9978
|48.5216
|2.75% Senior
Convertible
Debentures due 2031
|67020YAF7
|30.9610
|34.9385
In accordance with the terms of the indentures governing the Debentures, Nuance is adjusting the conversion rates of the Debentures due to the completion of the previously-announced distribution (the “Spin-off”), as a dividend, of all of the common stock of Cerence Inc. (“Cerence”) held by Nuance to holders of Nuance’s common stock as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 17, 2019 (the “Record Date”). In the Spin-off, holders of Nuance common stock as of the Record Date received one share of Cerence common stock for every eight shares of Nuance common stock held as of the Record Date. The Spin-off was effected at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 1, 2019.
The adjusted conversion rates for the 1.00% Convertible Debentures and the 1.25% Convertible Notes is effective immediately after the end of October 15, 2019.
The adjusted conversion rates for the 1.50% Convertible Debentures and the 2.75% Convertible Debentures is effective retroactively on October 2, 2019.
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.
Contact Information
For Press:
Nancy Scott
Nuance Communications, Inc. Tel: 781-565-4130
Email: nancy.scott@nuance.com
For Investors:
Tracy Krumme
Nuance Communications, Inc. Tel: 781-565-4334
Email: tracy.krumme@nuance.com
