Experience an island of horrors starring Logan Miller and Kristine Froseth with PREY

/EIN News/ -- Available on VOD and Digital Now

Out on DVD November 5

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PREY Synopsis

This horror-thriller from Hyde Park Entertainment, ImageNation and Blumhouse Productions with Director Franck Khalfoun (Amityville: The Awakening) follows Toby Burns (Logan Miller), a millennial coldly floating through life and disconnected from his family. After his father is tragically killed in a carjacking, Toby is left stricken with guilt. He is begrudgingly enrolled in a “Lost and Found” program, in which he will spend three days and three nights on a remote jungle island. Toby soon finds that this “uninhabited” island is not so lonely when he meets a mysterious girl named Madeleine (Kristine Froseth). It soon becomes clear that neither of them are safe here and time is running out. Someone or SOMETHING bloodthirsty lurks in the jungle, and Toby must find a way off this island before becoming its PREY...

PREY DVD

Type: DVD

Number of discs: 1

Running Time: 85 minutes

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 2.39 (Letterbox)

Audio: English Dolby 5.1

Subtitles: English CC, SDH

Rated: Rated PG-13 for violence, bloody images, terror, and brief strong language.

Written by: David Coggeshall, Franck Khalfoun

Directed by: Franck Khalfoun

Starring: Logan Miller, Kristine Froseth

Theatrical Trailer: https://youtu.be/gJsQuL7yUHo

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PreyHorrorMovie/

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT HYDE PARK ENTERTAINMENT

Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group is one of the leading independent entertainment companies in Hollywood today. Founded by internationally-renowned, award winning producer and UN India Goodwill Ambassador Ashok Amritraj, Hyde Park has produced over 100 films, with worldwide revenues in excess of $2 billion, and has evolved into a cutting edge option to the traditional Hollywood studio system that encompasses the elements of a full-fledged major including development, financing, and production. Hyde Park continues its long-term feature film financing partnership with ImageNation Abu Dhabi.

Hyde Park has partnered with every major studio in Hollywood and produced films starring the likes of Bruce Willis, Sandra Bullock, Sylvester Stallone, Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Dustin Hoffman, Andrew Garfield, Steve Martin, Antonio Banderas, Robert De Niro, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jennifer Aniston, Nicolas Cage, and many more.

Hyde Park has had box office hits such as GHOST RIDER: SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE, starring Nicolas Cage, BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE, starring Steve Martin, PREMONITION, starring Sandra Bullock, WALKING TALL starring The Rock, and many more, as well as critically acclaimed titles including 99 HOMES starring Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon, BLUE VALENTINE starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, and SHOPGIRL, starring Steve Martin and Claire Danes.

Hyde Park Entertainment Group and its artists have received awards and recognition from the major award shows and film festivals including the Oscars, the BAFTA awards, the Emmys, the Independent Spirit Awards, the Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Globes, and many more.

www.hydeparkentertainment.com

